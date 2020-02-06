Tyler, the creator, unveiled the new location of the Hollywood amoeba

Advertisement

Amoeba Hollywood is moving and the legendary record store has commissioned Tyler, The Creator, to announce its new location. A first video with the rapper from Los Angeles shows the square on 6200 Hollywood Boulevard in El Centro, a residential and retail complex that opened in 2018. The spot is just two blocks east and two blocks north of the current location at 6400 Sunset Boulevard. across the street from the Fonda Theater.

“As long as Amoeba doesn’t close, that’s important to me,” Tyler says in the video. “My first studio album that I released made me climb the roof and take a picture of the big thing, and I thought … they’ve had my support ever since. You supported me and it was love. So I’m looking forward to the new amoeba. “

Amoeba owners sold the building where the store is currently located in 2015 for $ 34 million. A tower with 200 apartments and commercial space is currently under construction there. Amoeba Hollywood’s new location, which is “a bit smaller but not quite as big”, will open “sometime after Labor Day 2020” in the fall, according to a page on the store’s website.

Advertisement

“We are disappointed that our customers and the LA community have provided massive support during this search,” the post said. “We want you to be proud and continue to be your best source for music, movies, and more. We will bring this familiar amoeba energy into this new space, and you can be sure that this is the “true amoeba experience” as we have the same breadth and depth of choice. “

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZrRMJbdJBs [/ embed]