Tyler, The Creator plays with Boyz II Men & Charlie Wilson: Watch

Tyler, The Creator performed at the Grammys ceremony on Sunday evening. He was joined by Boyz II Men, who was also on hand to pay homage to Kobe Bryant earlier in the night, and Charlie Wilson.

The performance started with Tyler and the boys standing around a barrel fire and singing the harmonies of “EARFQUAKE” before moving on to “New Magic Wand” while a group of Tyler lookalikes came from the audience. The scene, which was composed like a cubist suburb, ended in flames when Tyler brought it back to “EARFQUAKE”.

IGOR won the award for best rap album later that night. This is Tyler’s second album to be nominated for the award after Flower Boy in 2017.

Tyler’s performance was presented by Trevor Noah.

Watch her performance below.

Tyler tweeted almost immediately after stepping off the stage:

YALL GON STOP COUNTS ME!

– Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) January 27, 2020

Tyler, The Creator calls #Grammys on their racism when it comes to music genres pic.twitter.com/rzWe2lR3xO

– (@itsOddFuture) January 27, 2020

