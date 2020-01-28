Advertisement

Tyler, the Creator cast one of the most memorable Grammy performances on Sunday, his appearance literally lit up with explosive flames. The rapper’s fiery tone was not only reserved for the scene, however. Later that evening, in the press room, Tyler lambasted the awards ceremony for his “Urban Contemporary” category, calling it “a politically correct way of saying the word n”.

Speaking to the media behind the scenes, Tyler first recognized his victory for the best rap album for IGOR – his first ever Grammy Award win. But his reflections quickly became more serious, as he turned to the subject of category titles and their potentially racist nuances.

“I’m half on it,” said the Odd Future MC. “On the one hand, I’m very grateful that what I’ve done can be recognized in a world like this … but it sucks that every time we – and I mean guys who look like me – do everything who is gender-bent or whatever, they always put in a rap or urban category. “

Tyler continued: “And I don’t like the word” urban “,” he added. “It’s just a politically correct way to tell me the n-word. So when I hear that, I just say to myself, why can’t we just be in pop? So, I felt like – half of me feels like the rap nomination was a backwards compliment. “

The artist “Earfquake” is not the first to question the validity of the “Urban Contemporary” category. In 2017, shortly after Beyoncé won the Lemonade award, freelance songwriter Sufjan Stevens also called the Grammys on the confusing category. “WTF is ‘Urban Contemporary’?” He asked on his Tumblr, before answering: “This is where the white man puts the incomparable pregnant black woman because he is so threatened by her talent, power, persuasion and potential. ” Stevens read, “Friendly reminder: don’t be racist.”

During the same 2017 Grammy Awards, Adele defeated Beyonce in the Album of the Year category, leading younger sister Solange to berate The Recording Academy for apparently keeping black artists in specific categories, such as ” Urban “and” Rap “. “Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give prizes to your friends, reward yourself and be the gold you want to hold, my Gs”, she encouraged her fellow black artists in a tweet deleted since (via the BBC).

And just Saturday, during a pre-Grammys gala, Diddy slammed the ceremony for its lack of diversity. “Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be … And it stops right now,” he said, adding, “You have notice of 365 days to collect this shit … It’ll take all of us to get there. “

“Urban Contemporary” was one of three new categories added to the Grammy ceremony in 2013. “This category is for artists whose music includes the most contemporary elements of R&B and can incorporate production elements found in pop urban, urban Euro-pop, urban rock and urban alternative, “said the Recording Academy when launching the category. Past winners include Frank Ocean (Channel Orange), Rihanna (Unapologetic) and, more recently, Lizzo (Cuz I Love You).

Elsewhere in Tyler’s statement to reporters, he spoke somberly of NBA legend Kobe Bryant who died suddenly earlier in the day in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. “Dude, the news was heavy, especially being here in Los Angeles at the Staples Center and in a short period of time between him and Nipsey (Hussle),” said Tyler. “If you’re from Los Angeles and depending on the area you’re in, this shit is really, really heavy.”

