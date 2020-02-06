Advertisement

Last month rock workhorse Ty Segall and Brian Chippendale from Lightning Bolt presented their new project Wasted Shirt, with the main role “Double The Dream” and a statement about the team of punk god Henry Rollins. Their debut album, Fungus II, comes out at the end of the month and today they share another song from it, “All Is Lost”, a dreary and chaotic three-minute howl and screech.

The new track includes a music video by Adam Davies, Leili Tavallaei and Nick McKernan. “As if it were a melted, hot mosh pit, we wanted to crawl into the wave of energy that Ty and Brian generate,” Davies said in a statement. “We sliced ​​cooked and mixed clay and photographed the slices in order to adapt them to the boys’ energy. Then, while the collapse plagues you, we’ll blow you in the face with MRI scans of people, animals and fruits to keep you in tune. ”

See and hear below.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9c1298Niz4 [/ embed]

Fungus II will be released on February 28th by Famous Class Records. Pre-order here.