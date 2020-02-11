Advertisement

Two years after a gloomy battle involving the two highest officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the investigative agency has now given the former special director Rakesh Asthana clean shit about alleged corruption.

CBI had registered a case of criminal conspiracy and corruption against Special Director Asthana on October 15, 2018. In its FIR against Asthana, the agency Asthana accused Sathish Sana of complaining that Asthana had received a 3 rupee crore bribe from him for the criminal conspiracy and corruption.

Sathish Sana was a key witness in the case where the CBI is investigating money laundering charges against the controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi based in Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, the agency relieved Asthana and served R&A boss Samant Goel (who was also named by CBI director Alok Verma in the same FIR at the time) to Sana in the Moin Qureshi case.

In 2018, CBI claimed that “Rakesh Asthana … received unlawful satisfaction from individuals Manoj and Somesh Prasad for providing relief in the case. Satish Sana is one of the witnesses in a Moin Qureshi case. The lawsuit against civil servants (Asthana and others) relates to transactions that start in December 2017. “

Asthana was appointed CBI Special Director in October 2017, and has led several cases such as the AgustaWestland fraud, the coal fraud and the probe against Baron Vijay Mallya. He also led a SIT to investigate the 2002 Godhra Sabarmati Express fire and had given the then Prime Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, a clear answer to the resulting local violence.

