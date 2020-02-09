Two US soldiers killed and six injured in insider attacks in Afghanistan

Advertisement

There have been fewer of these incidents in recent years as the Americans have taken a more supportive role and the Afghan forces have led the fight.

Two U.S. soldiers were killed and six injured when a person in Afghan uniform opened fire on them with a machine gun in eastern Afghanistan, the U.S. military and two senior Afghan officials on Sunday. The Saturday shootout between Afghan and American soldiers resulted in deaths on both sides, but the details of the victims on the Afghan side were not disclosed.

The firefight broke off after a combined US and Afghan force completed a “key leader engagement” at Shirzad County administrative center in Nangarhar province, a spokesman for the US armed forces in Afghanistan said.

“Recent reports indicate that a person in Afghan uniform with a machine gun opened fire on the United States and Afghan forces,” Colonel Sonny Leggett said in the statement.

“We are still collecting information and the cause or motive for the attack is currently unknown,” he added.

The Taliban have not assumed responsibility for the attack, and senior officials have investigated whether it was an inside attack, often referred to as a “green-on-blue” attack, which is an integral part of the Afghanistan conflict.

“The attacker who opened the fire was also killed during the clash,” said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the Nangarhar Provincial Council.

Qaderi said the Islamist fighter had sneaked in among dozens of members of the Afghan security forces who were involved in the joint operation, but did not say which group the militants belonged to.

The top American and NATO commander in Afghanistan, General Austin Miller, survived the shootout of a Taliban infiltrator in an Afghan military uniform last year. A top Afghan general walking next to him was killed.

The latest shootings are taking place at a delicate time when American and Taliban negotiators are pushing for a peace deal.

Nangarhar, which shares a long and permeable border with neighboring Pakistan, has long been a stronghold of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, although the Taliban also control parts of the province.

Around 14,000 U.S. soldiers are deployed to Afghanistan as part of the U.S.-led NATO mission to train, support, and advise Afghan forces and to carry out counter-terrorism operations

