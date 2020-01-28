Two pilots killed in military trainer aircraft crashing in Algeria

Advertisement

Published: January 28, 2020 9:39:07 AM

There was no immediate confirmation about the reason for the crash.

Two Algerian military pilots were killed in a military aircraft accident in the province of Oum El Bouaghi in Algeria, 500 km east of Algiers.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune tweeted early Tuesday, confirmed the death of the two pilots and stated that the aircraft is a trainer aircraft.

There was no immediate confirmation about the reason for the crash.

