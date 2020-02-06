Two Norwalk city guides die on two days - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Two Norwalk city guides – a former city councilor and a longtime department head who had just retired – died last week.

Funeral services for Marcial “Rod” Rodriguez, 87, who was a member of the council from 1982 to 1990, will take place on Friday February 7th at 9:30 a.m. in St. John of God Church, 13819 Pioneer Blvd., Norwalk , instead of. He is survived by the children Peggy Zupan and Michael Rodriguez, three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Marcial “Rod” Rodriguez, a Norwalk City Council from 1982-90, died on January 31, 2019. Photo courtesy of the City of Norwalk

Kevin Gano, a long-time department head at Norwalk, died on February 2, 2019. Photo courtesy of the city of Norwalk

69-year-old Kevin Gano, who died on Sunday after suffering from cancer, retired on October 31 in his second job with the city, this time as deputy city manager. After working as Director of Public Security from March 1989 to April 2005, he retired in January 2018.

The funeral service for Gano is still pending. A memorial was erected on the lawn of the town hall at the memorial to the rescue workers from Norwalk.

Norwalk’s councilors praised Gano for establishing the city’s public security department at a time when many neighborhoods were controlled by belligerent gangs.

Gano helped advance police work in the city, which improved response times and reduced crime rates, said Mayor Margarita Rios.

He also brought with him other programs, such as curfew enforcement, community parole, an injunction against street gangs, and a family intervention team, a city press release said.

At some point in the early 2000s, the FBI ranked Norwalk among the 20 safest cities with more than 100,000 residents, Rios said.

“I was one of the councilors who hired him in the 1980s,” said councilor Luigi Vernola. “He was a great man and also a hard worker. I saw him walking around Norwalk at 1 or 2 a.m. We will miss him very much. “

When Gano returned to the city, this time as deputy city administrator, he was tasked with getting the community police going again.

He is survived by his wife Darlene; Children, Jeanette and Kevin Jr .; and two grandchildren.