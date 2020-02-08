Two-colored blue warning message for suspected coronavirus cases

Advertisement

The Bicol Regional Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Council raises the alarm status after 3 patients in Albay have been observed for the novel 2019 coronavirus

Published on February 8, 2020 at 1:55 pm

Updated February 8, 2020 at 2:17 p.m.

ALBAY, Philippines – The Bicol Regional Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Council (RDRRMC) and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) have regional alarm status on Thursday, February 6, increased to blue due to the threat of the new corona virus (nCov).

The memo, addressed to the mitigating councils in all 6 provinces in the region, said that the emergency response center should be activated for strict monitoring of the nCov and that coordination with the local DRRMC is strongly recommended.

A day after the alert, an Inquirer news report confirmed that 3 patients with symptoms of nCov were admitted to the regional Bicol Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) in Albay on Thursday.

According to the report, a couple who have come to and stopped in Shanghai from the United States are “now isolated at the BRTTH and under surveillance, according to the Ministry of Health’s protocol to prevent the spread of nCoV”. The couple also had contact with the couple Observation.

Reports of individuals under investigation in the region (PUI) will be released by the Secretary of the Department of Health after proper validation.

The OCD also advised provincial officials to submit reports to their offices to prevent the penetration and spread of nCoV.

The RDRRMC also advised the public to remain vigilant and vigilant, and to read through the Philippine news agency Bicol all of the notices by government agencies and officials concerned about the viral disease. (READ: DOH examines 215 patients for novel coronavirus in PH)

In the meantime, Bicol University has temporarily banned the travel of university officials, staff, and students until the end of the first quarter of 2020 or until their cancellation. – Rappler.com

