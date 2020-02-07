Advertisement

A restaurant in Liverpool has attracted online ridicule for selling an 8-ounce steak with women’s fillet that is smaller than the other cuts on its menu.

The entry for the £ 18.95 dish on the Manhattan Bar and Grill menu reads, “One for the ladies! A beautiful 8 ounce cut because we can do it! “

The court caught online attention when food and drink writer Vicky Andrews tweeted a photo of the menu heading: “Would you order a ‘fillet of women’? “She added,” Maybe it’s pink and that of the boys is blue. “

Observer’s restaurant critic and writer Jay Rayner seemed speechless and tweeted: “A fillet for the layman. Because … I mean … but … “

When word got around on Twitter, many users made fun of the idea of ​​having a smaller meal for women. The criticism ranged from patronizing to simply sexist.

A woman tweeted, “What if you’re a lady enough to eat the big steak?”

Another asked: “Will the others come with a Yorkie bar or something?”, Which caused the funny answer: “Only if ordered, blue.”

Someone else joked: “Women’s fillet comes with free sanitary napkins.”

One woman called it “a whole new level of sexism”.

Karl Hassan, managing director of Manhattan Bar and Grill, said he was overwhelmed by the online response as the dish has been on the menu since the restaurant opened five years ago and has always been well received by guests.

“We have never had any complaints about it. I think it is disproportionate. We were asked by many customers and many stag and hen parties about a smaller steak because they could not finish it,” he said.

“We also get men who order it. If you order it with whoever you are traveling with, you will giggle a little and laugh about it funny. We simply call it the “ladies fillet” because that’s where the idea comes from. “

When asked if the restaurant could consider a more neutral name for the dish when it checked the menu in April, he said, “Maybe we’ll try to change it. Given what people said, this is certainly worth considering. “