Twitter provides video on how to deal with terrorist attacks in Israel

Advertisement

Twitter prohibits transphobia accounts and does not allow organizations that support life to run ads on their platform. But a cartoon that promotes terrorism can apparently spread.

The video, tweeted from a pro-Palestine account, shows a terrorist shooting an Israeli mall. The cartoon shows a young man watching a security guard in an Israeli mall. The flag of Israel is enthroned on the building. The young man notices the change of guard and films it on his cell phone. He later went to his room as a security guard to buy clothes and clothes.

The young man disguised as a security guard sits on a bench opposite the Israeli shopping center and waits. Then he goes up, kills the guard with his own bat, and runs into the mall, shooting people who come and go. The video then ends with a focus on Arabic script. Google Translate has found that the hashtag translates to English “The intifada continues.”

Advertisement

The Arabic account tweeted the video with the same hashtag. The account’s biography is (according to Google Translate): “Palestinian writer and analyst interested in Palestinian affairs.”

A suspected Israeli Twitter account found the video and reported it to Twitter. Some of their followers also reported on the video.

This was then retweeted by the founder of the Adam & Gila Milstein Foundation, Adam Milstein. He tweeted: “Disgusting incitement to violence against Jews on social media. @ Twitter remove this immediately! “

While Twitter previously banned Hamas as a terrorist organization, it appears that Hamas has opened a new Twitter account, IRM-Palestine. Twitter’s terrorist policy states: “There is no place on Twitter for terrorist organizations or violent extremist groups and individuals who are joining forces to promote their illegal activities.”