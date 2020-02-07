Twitter grows with the global growth of users

Advertisement

The social media group announced that it ended the year with 152 million “monetizable” active users per day – the preferred measure of its base – and 21% more than last year.

Net income decreased by half to $ 119 million last year, but sales increased 11 percent to over $ 1 billion, Twitter said in its quarterly update.

CEO Jack Dorsey said the results had crowned “a great year for Twitter” and that Twitter could increase users by making the service “more relevant right now”.

“This is an incredibly strong foundation to build on,” he told analysts in a conference call.

Twitter stocks rose 15% to close at $ 38.04 in the news.

The latest report assumes that Twitter is making progress as it tries to keep up with larger social networks like Facebook and Instagram and to filter out abuse and manipulation.

Pivotal Research Group’s analyst Michael Levine said the results showed strong momentum for Twitter and that there will be more growth opportunities this year from the 2020 US election and the Olympics.

“Twitter will benefit from an extensive calendar of events for 2020 with the elections and Olympic Games and will consider the consensus estimates (user base) for the year too low. We believe the worst is behind it,” said Levine in a customer release.

Last year, the technology company in San Francisco said that “bugs” in its software, which was used to serve targeted ads, reduced earnings.

It has changed the way it measures its user base. Now only “monetizable daily active users” are reported, which increased strongly in the quarter.

Of these, 31 million were in the United States and 121 million in foreign countries, with both categories increasing.

According to Twitter, the year-on-year decline in earnings reflects a tax relief in 2018 that increased net income by more than $ 100 million.

The platform has attempted to expand its user base beyond celebrities, journalists and politicians to contain content that is classified as manipulative or abusive.

‘Great job’

“Twitter’s strong sales performance shows that despite some product problems, advertisers are confident of reaching the platform,” said eMarketer analyst Nazmul Islam.

“One of the reasons for the confidence is probably the continued growth of the monetizable daily active users, which accelerated again in the fourth quarter.”

Islam added that Twitter’s efforts to ban political advertising and curb the spread of manipulated media such as “deepfake” videos “should be well received by users and continue to grow engagement in the next quarter.”

Earlier this week, Twitter announced new efforts to reduce the spread of tampered with content, including deepfake videos, to help combat misinformation that could result in violence or other harm.

The new directive requires a mix of warnings for tweets that contain manipulated images or videos and removal of the tweets.

This is happening in the face of growing concerns about deep-fake videos that have been altered using artificial intelligence and other manipulations to deceive social media users, influence elections or promote violence.

Dorsey reiterated his claim that an important priority for Twitter was “to improve public conversation” by removing inappropriate content and misinformation.

“Misleading information is probably the biggest challenge for us in our industry,” he said. “This will be a central focus for us.”

CFO Ned Segal said the past quarter was “a strong end to the year,” adding that Twitter will expand its workforce by about 20% this year.

Dorsey said that as the growth grew, Twitter would target a “distributed workforce” with more people outside of its San Francisco base.

“We are a global service that requires a global perspective,” he said

“We need people from all over the world to work with us.”

Dorsey, who has announced plans to spend part of the year in Africa, said his trip won’t hinder him.

“We need to find out how we can build a company that is distributed, not burdened by time zones, but benefits from them,” he said. – Rappler.com