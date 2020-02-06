Twitter benefits massively from Trump's presidency, but only contributes to Dems

Advertisement

The presence of President Donald Trump on Twitter is mentioned in the media almost uncountably. Imagine what this means for the popularity of Twitter.

According to Forbes, the social media platform Twitter has grown significantly in market value since Trump’s election in 2016. CEO Jack Dorsey’s net worth has tripled from $ 1.3 billion to $ 4.4 billion in the past four years. The New York Times estimates that Trump has sent at least 11,000 tweets since taking office. A 2018 Gallup survey found that 76 percent of Americans regularly saw, read, or heard from his tweets.

Nevertheless, Twitter and its employees have proven to be consistently liberal. A look at the political donations made in the past year shows convincing democratic tendencies without donations being rightly made.

Advertisement

According to OpenSecrets.org, a project by the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics, Twitter employees donated $ 109,456 to politicians for the 2020 cycle Presidential candidate. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) received the second highest number of donations. Third place was Senator Bernie Sanders. But Republicans were nowhere on the list.

In 2018, Dorsey admitted that the culture on Twitter tended so strongly in one direction that conservatives didn’t feel confident about expressing their opinions in the workplace. “To be honest, they don’t feel confident about expressing their opinions in the company,” he said to Jay Rosen at Recode. Later, Dorsey decided that the scales were permanently tilted in one direction, and podcast presenter Sam Harris said, “I don’t think we can afford to take a more neutral stance. I don’t think we should optimize for neutrality . “

Providing a platform where originally conservatives and liberals could express their opinions openly gave Dorsey an advantage over most CEOs. Forbes estimated that his fortune has grown 240 percent since Trump’s election, more than most billionaires in the past four years. This doesn’t seem to have made Dorsey happy as he appears to be moving to Africa for at least half of 2020.