TVLine Objects: Veronica Mars' new theme, Big Brother Twist and more

Advertisement

We used to deal with Veronica Mars’ theme music every week – but that sounds very different now.

In the video above, star Kristen Bell and creator Rob Thomas give a lot of “Say Something” references before Marshmallows gets a glimpse into the Pretenders’ Chrissie’s new revival disguise “We Used to Be Pals”.

Press PLAY to listen, then press the feedback with your ideas in the snippet. All eight episodes of the revival appeared in Hulu on Friday July 26th.

Advertisement

Ready for an extra of current nuggets? Right…

* Big Brother 21, which premieres on CBS on Tuesday, June 25th, will offer a summer-themed camp-themed house, as well as a “surprising twist” that could make house guests “rethink their sport.” “.

* E! has renewed the Complete Bellas documentary, which includes WWE superstars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, for season five, which airs in early 2020.

* In the HBO adaptation of Lovecraft Nation, Erica Tazel (Justified), Mac Brandt (Kingdom) and Jamie Neumann (The Deuce) added the closing date stories to our sister website in recurring roles.

* The Purge from the USA community added the next actors as regular sequences for season 2, by deadline: Derek Luke (13 reasons why, God made me friends), Max Martini (catastrophe, revenge), Paola Nuñez (The Son) and Joel Allen (never go back).

* Elaine Hendrix (Intercourse & Medication & Rock & Roll) and Silas Weir Mitchell (Grimm) received the roles of Reverse Josh Hartnett and Bridget Regan in Spectrum Originals and Paramount Communities’ South Gothic thriller sequence Paradise Misplaced.

* HBO will broadcast Jerrod Carmichael’s sermon on the mountain on Sunday June 30th at 6 / 5c.

Which of the TVLine objects arouse your curiosity?