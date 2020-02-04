TVLine Objects: Mayans M.C. Trailer, Legends' Caity Lotz directed and more

Advertisement

Solutions for Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes by Mayans M.C.

In a brand new season 2 trailer (premiere Tuesday, September 3), the recruit sends that he knows who killed his mother, a thriller that plagued him for the debut of the FX drama.

Press PLAY to preview, then press the feedback.

Advertisement

Ready for the latest nuggets? Effectively…

* A Million Little Issues’ Probability Hurstfield was promoted as Danny Dixon in the season 2 usual order.

* Legends of Tomorrow frontwoman Caity Lotz will make her directorial debut with the fifth episode of season 5 (premiere in the off-season).

* Netflix has acquired U.S. VoD rights for the Eurovision Tune Contest for 2019 and 2020. Could’s three programs for these 12 months are expected to be available on Monday July 22nd.

* Christine Lahti (The Blacklist, Jack & Bobby) joined CBS’s new fall drama Evil and changed Deirdre O’Connell (The Path).

* Netflix has ordered additional episodes of Jon Favreau and Roy Chois The Chef Present for The Hollywood Reporter. The streamer has also taken up the breakfast, lunch and dinner menu, where David Chang, the star of Ugly Scrumptious, and a well-known celebrity visitor discover the tradition and delicacies of a metropolis on three square meters.

* The Distress Index TBS comedy recovery gift will premiere on Tuesday October 22nd at 10:09 am.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3A8qeD48CI (/ embed)

Which of the current TVLine objects makes you curious?