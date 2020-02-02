TVLine objects: hitchhiking through the order, running wild celebrity guests and more

Advertisement

Hulu grows a TV sequence adaptation of Douglas Adams’ comedy science fiction darling The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, our sister website Deadline Stories. The challenge can be written and directed by Carlton Cuse (Misplaced, Tom Clancys Jack Ryan, Bates Motel) and the author Jason Fuchs (Surprise Lady, Ice Age: Continental Drift).

The BBC radio show The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is about the intergalactic adventures of Arthur Dent, an unfortunate Englishman, after the destruction of the earth by a race of bad-tempered, bureaucratic aliens.

A film adaptation of Martin Freeman, Mos Def, Sam Rockwell, Zooey Deschanel, Alan Rickman and Stephen Fry was released in 2005.

Ready for the extra of current newsy nuggets? Effectively…

* The brand new season of Running Wild With Bear Grylls – premiered Tuesday, November 5th at 10.9. On Nat Geo – starring film star friends Brie Larson, Channing Tatum, Cara Delevingne, Dave Bautista, Armie Hammer, Joel McHale and Zachary, Quinto, Bobby Bones, Rob Riggle and Free Solo Climber Alex Honnold.

* The TBS comedy The Final O.G. selected Keenen Ivory Wayans (In Residing Color) as the showrunner for season 3.

* Netflix announced that No Good Nick Half 2 will be released on Monday, August 5.

Which of the current TVLine objects makes you curious?