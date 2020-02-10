TVLine Objects: Final Fantasy XIV Collection, True Blood 'Reunion' and more

Advertisement

Final Fantasy gets the TV therapy: At Sony Footage Tv and the production company Hivemind (The Expanse, The Witcher), a live action sequence adaptation of the online game is improved.

The mission is primarily based on the fourteenth edition of roller sports and will tell a unique story on the planet Eorzea. It will discover “the struggle between magic and skill in the search for peace in a country in combat” and “a combination of new and familiar faces” as well as the live action debut of the central character of the sport, Cid, according to the official announcement.

The mission has only one community connected to it.

Ready for additional new nuggets? Right…

* Juliette Lewis (Secrets and Techniques and Lies) and Ryan Kwanten (The Oath, True Blood) have joined Season 2 of Fb Watch’s anthology Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones as regular sequence members. In addition, Kristin Bauer will return in the drama as soon as the time comes. The casting unites Bauer and Kwanten with the True Blood EP Raelle Tucker, who acts as a show runner at Sacred Lies.

* Repetitions of the Army’s procedural JAG are part of the WGN America lineup the following month, starting with a two-day “JAG of July” marathon on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5 (at 9:00 a.m.CET). The sequence will then air on Mondays to Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, except on Wednesdays when it runs at 12 p.m. ET.

* USA Community has placed a pilot order for an online game anthology sequence based primarily on David Kushner’s non-fiction book Masters of Doom, written by government producers James and Dave Franco, our sister site Selection Experiences. Each season will be a crucial second in the historical past of video video games, with the first installment focusing on the makers of Doom.

* Masterpiece on PBS has partnered with Channel 5 to adapt James Herriot’s novel All Creatures Nice and Small, a few veterinarians from younger nations, to our sister website Deadline Experience. The sequence will include six episodes and a Christmas special.

