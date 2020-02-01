TVLine Objects: Denise Richards on BH90210, Ballers Premiere and more

Advertisement

BH90210 is brought by a real housewife from Beverly Hills: RHOBH star Denise Richards will appear as an inflated model of herself as part of the upcoming Fox restart, TVLine has confirmed.

Tori Spelling broke the information from Richards’ Casting with an Instagram picture and the headline “Welcome to our @ bh90210 household, my good friend @deniserichards.” From part of the trip BH90210. Discuss that each part closes again. One of my very first jobs was # beverlyhills90210. I love you all. “

Richards starred as Kelly Taylor’s cousin Robin McGill in the unique Beverly Hills final, 90210, in season two.

Advertisement

BH90210 Premiere Wednesday, August 7th at 9 / 8c.

Ready for an extra of current nuggets? Right…

* HBO’s Ballers will return to season five on Sunday, August 25th. See a trailer below:

* Netflix has renewed trinkets for a second and ultimate season, for which Sarah Goldfinger (Charmed) will act as a show runner. Watch an announcement video below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKTU4Hvn81g (/ embed)

* Anna Grace Barlow (The Fosters, Scream Queens) will return on The Younger and The Stressed as Zoe, a personality with a “shocking connection” to a member of the Genoa Metropolis jet set “Cleaning soap Opera Digest”.

* Helen Hunt (Mad About You) and Sean Bean (Sport of Thrones) starred in World on Fireplace, a seven-hour World Conflict II drama for Masterpiece on PBS. The drama “follows the intertwined destinies of strangers in 5 nations who regularly deal with the consequences of the conflict”, as the description of the community says.

* Amazon has renewed the season 2 fantasy drama Carnival Row, making its debut in the collection on Friday, August 30th.

* The third season of Get Shorty will premiere on Sunday October 6th at 10pm on Epix.

* PBS has released a trailer for Sanditon, an adaptation of Jane Austen’s ultimate unfinished novel with Theo James (Divergent) and Rose Williams (Reign). The eight-hour collection will be broadcast on Masterpiece on PBS in 2020.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zw_07wL5N1A (/ embed)

Which of the TVLine objects arouse your curiosity?