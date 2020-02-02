TVLine objects: Baroness Sketch Show renewed, Preppy Murder Doc and more

Advertisement

IFC puts you in a good mood and renews the Baroness of Sketch Show for a fifth season before the premiere of season four (on Wednesday October 30th at midnight).

The purely female sketch collection “celebrates the absurd and mines the embarrassing and offers a new, fun approach to moments that are comparable to crying at work, ready for security concerns at the airport, dealing with gossip-obsessed employees, co-parenting and extra. ”According to the official summary.

* AMC and SundanceTV will simulate the true crime documentary “The Preppy Murder: Loss of Life in Central Park” in relation to Robert Chambers’ murder of Jennifer Levin in 1986. The five-part collection will air on three consecutive evenings, beginning on Wednesday November 13th and ending on Friday November 15th at 9 / 8c.

* NBC’s new late night lecture gift, A Little Late With Lilly Singh, will premiere on Monday, September 16 at 1:35 p.m. ET / PT.

* Nickelodeon’s new music competitors present America’s Most Musical Household have won the Grammy winner Ciara, YouTube star David Dobrik and singer Debbie Gibson as jury members alongside presenter Nick Lachey.

* Kurt Fuller (Supernatural) has been included in the collection of the upcoming CBS drama “Evil”, which will be published on our sister website “Deadline Reviews”. The actor plays Dr. Boggs, the therapist and trusted colleague of Katja Herbers’ character.

* NBCUniversal’s streaming service is expected to start in April 2020.

* Comedy Central started a trailer for Good discussion with Anthony Jeselnik, Premiere Friday, September 6th at 11 p.m. Visitors include Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Kumail Nanjiani, Tig Notaro, Kristen Schaal and David Spade.

