Archer remains in the danger zone: FXX has renewed the animated comedy for season 11, which will be broadcast in 2020.

“We are very excited for our 11th season and for Archer to wake up from his coma and return to a world of spying that he hasn’t seen in the past three years,” government producer Casey Willis said in an announcement.

Archer: The penultimate episode of 1999 will be on Wednesday, July 24th at 10.9. Broadcast.

Ready for additional new nuggets? Right…

* Thora Birch (Ghost World, Hocus Pocus) and Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers) were forged in Season 10 of The Walking Dead:

* Veronica Mars vet Chris Lowell will be featured at the iZombie sequel final, which inventor Rob Thomas was featured on Friday at the San Diego Comedian-Con.

* Katie Cassidy, a unique member of Arrow Forged, will make her directorial debut with one of the 10 episodes of the last season.

* Billy Campbell and Kathy Najimy joined the voice of Disney Junior’s animated travel sequence, The Rocketeer, which was impressed by Dave Steven’s superhero comedian books and the 1991 film. The sequence follows Package Secord after she learns that she is secretly developing into a number of superheroes who can fly. Campbell – who portrayed Rocketeer in the film – and Najimy will play Parcel’s father and mother.

* Star Trek: Brief Treks returns to CBS All Entry with new short films, including Ethan Pecks Spock, Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike and Rebecca Romijns Quantity One, which were featured on Comedian-Con on Saturday via the Star Trek panel. The six new Brief Treks can even include the return of the infamous Trek creatures The Tribbles and a quick look at the upcoming Star Trek: Picard. Watch trailer:

* Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes teaser for The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance, which premiered on August 30:

Which of the TVLine objects immediately arouse your curiosity?