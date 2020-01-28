TVLine Items: Awkwafina gets a friend, Wheel of Time Castings and more

Advertisement

The upcoming Comedy Central collection of Awkwafina is focused on Jennifer Esposito.

The gift of the same name – co-written by and with Awkwafina in the lead role – follows about twenty who strive for a greater life than life, while she lives in Queens with her father (BD Wong) and grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn).

According to our sister website Deadline, NCIS and Blue Bloods vet Esposito will return as an art instructor who captures the curiosity of Wong’s character to a single-parent support group.

Esposito’s comedy credit embodies Samantha Who? and Spin Metropolis.

Prepared for extra van while we talk the new gold nuggets? Beautiful …

* The adaptation The Wheel of Time from Amazon, with Rosamund Pike, has forged the roles of Egwene Al’Vere (with Picnic at Hanging Rock’s Madeline Madden), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), Mat Cauthon (Barney Harris), Nynaeve (Zoe Robins) and Rand Al’Thor (Josha Stradowski).

* Lifetime’s School Admissions Scandal film will be broadcast on Saturday, October 12 with Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mom’s Battle to save her daughter, who makes her debut on Saturday, September 21 at 8 / 7c. Each film is approved by documentaries on their respective topic issues, organized by journalist Gretchen Carlson.

* Elizabeth Perkins (Weed) plays the star of Denis Leary in Fox’s six-episode, holiday theme with holiday theme A Moody Christmas, to be broadcast in December. The comedy facilities in the Moody household of 5, all returning to Chicago for the holidays, hiding secrets and techniques from each other; Perkins and Leary play the father and mother.

* Comedy Central has given a direct debit instruction to a non-written interview-based present with starring and executive produced by Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens).

* The second and final season of Star Wars Resistance, which takes place during The Final Jedi, as much as The Rise of Skywalker, will premiere on Disney Channel on Sunday, October 6 at 10 p.m. View a trailer:

* Netflix has launched a trailer for the brand new styling series Styling Hollywood, which will premiere on Friday, August 30:

Which of the speakers from TVLine Objects stimulates your curiosity?

