TVLine Gadgets: Wendy Williams Biopic, Wu Assassins Trailer and more

Advertisement

Wendy Williams’ life will become much more public: the presenter will produce a biopic for life based mainly on her story. The Kabel-Web was presented on Tuesday by Tv Critics Affiliation’s summer press tour.

The challenge – broadcast in 2020 – “provides an insightful look at Wendy’s journey, from her unfortunate beginnings in the city radio to the success of her personal syndicated lecture gift,” according to the official launch.

Lifetime also revealed that the film Patsy & Loretta with Megan Hilty (Smash) as music legend Patsy Cline and Grammy winner Jessie Mueller (Broadway’s Waitress) as nation icon Loretta Lynn will premiere on Saturday October 19th at 8 / 7c becomes.

Advertisement

Ready for the extra of the latest innovations? Effectively…

* Netflix has released a trailer for Wu Assassins with Iko Uwais (The Drive Awakens), Mark Dacascos (Hawaii 5-0) and Katheryn Winnick (Vikings). The motion sequence will be premiered on Thursday August 8th.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tXQMq967PY (/ embed)

Tiffany Haddish presents: They Prepared – a sequence of half-hour stand-up specials with Chaunté Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe and Marlo Williams – will debut on Netflix on Tuesday August 13th.

* The restricted HBO sequence Perry Mason added the next actors by deadline: Juliet Rylance (McMafia), Andrew Howard (Hell on Wheels, Brokers of SHIELD), Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora, Narcos), Robert Patrick (Scorpion)) and Stephen Root (Barry).

* Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, a 2001 revival of Nickelodeon’s cartoon, will be released on Netflix on Friday, August 16.

* Styling Hollywood, a brand new documentary by film star stylist Jason Bolden and his insider designer Adair Curtis, will be released on Friday August 30th on Netflix.

Which of the current TVLine gadgets makes you curious?