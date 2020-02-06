TVLine Gadgets: Jack Reachers TV Residence, Making the Band Encore and more

Advertisement

Jack Reacher has established himself on Amazon: The streamer has acquired the rights to a possible collection, which is primarily based on the books by Lee Little, which previously compiled a film franchise with Tom Cruise, our sister website Deadline Reviews had been. Nick Santora, the creator of the scorpion, will master the challenge.

In the Jack Reacher novels, the title character is a former military cop who is now roaming the United States and taking on odd jobs. Cruise appeared in two films as Reacher: Jack Reacher (2012) and the sequel Jack Reacher (2016).

* The success story Making the Band will return to MTV in 2020. Sean “Diddy” Combs was featured on Instagram on Monday.

* Best-known Saul star, Bob Odenkirk, will vote for an episode of The Simpsons as a mob attorney representing Fats Tony’s reviews, EW.com. The episode was written by the actor’s brother, Simpson’s co-executive producer Invoice Odenkirk.

* Supergirl star Melissa Benoist will make her directorial debut with the 17th episode of the upcoming season, EW.com.

* The Every day Present With Trevor Noah will air on Tuesday, July 30th and Wednesday, July 31st, at 11:10 a.m. in Comedy Central, following the Democratic President’s two main debates.

* Thomas Lennon (The Odd Couple) will write, produce and play the lead role in the office comedy Winos for the upcoming short form content material service Quibi. Lennon lists a failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur trying to turn a dilapidated winery into a hit.

* Maigret – with Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean) as the world-famous French detective in 75 books by Georges Simenon – will be premiered in Ovation on Saturday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m.

