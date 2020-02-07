TVLine gadgets: Cuphead gets Netflix sequence, fleeting restart, and more

Advertisement

Sport is the order of the day at Netflix: the streamer transforms the popular online game Cuphead into an animated comedy sequence.

Titled The Cuphead Present !, the company will expand the characters and world of sports that Cuphead and his brother Mugman follow during a high-stakes game. The possible sequencing facilities round off “the striking misfortunes of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but simply swaying brother Mugman” according to the official description. “Because of their many mishaps in their surreal house on the Inkwell Isles, they turned their backs on each other all the time.”

* A brand new tackle The Fugitive by Nick Santora, the inventor of Scorpion, improves the upcoming short form content streamer Quibi, our sister site Deadline Studies. Quibi has also ordered the comedy sequence The Now from Oscar winner Peter Farrelly (Inexperienced Ebook), Steve Leff (The Ranch) and Pete Jones (Corridor Move). A man follows who is about to commit suicide, but then learns that his brother and father have committed suicide and decides to teach him to live in the now.

* Netflix has renewed the teenage thriller drama The Society for Season 2, to be released in 2020. Notice the fake announcement:

* Paramount Community will show the documentary I Am Patrick Swayze on Sunday August 18th at 9 / 8c, which mainly consists of the encores of Ghost and Soiled Dancing.

* HBO has released a first look photo from season 2 of My Sensible Pal, which is mainly based on the second eBook in Elena Ferrante’s four-part sequence. In season 1, season 2, mates Lila and Elena are outdated at 16. “We will see how intense the youth of the two women is and how dizzying they deal with each other and rediscover each other. “

* Hulu has released a trailer for the second season of the Gentle as a Feather horror sequence, which contains eight episodes on Friday, July 26, before the season resumes on Friday, October 4.

