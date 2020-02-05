TVLine gadgets: AMC Vet becomes part of B & B, Rockos Modern Movie and much more

Advertisement

Daytime Emmy winner Vincent Irizarry joins The Daring and the Lovely as Dr. Jordan Armstrong of TVInsider.com examined.

Irizarry makes his debut in the CBS cleaning soap on Monday, August 26th, and can play a central role in the story of Beth and Phoebe.

Irizarry’s multiple daily credits include “Days of Our Life”, “Younger and the Stressed Out”, “A Life to Linger”, “All My Children” (for which he received a day emmy in 2009), “Santa Barbara” and “Guiding Gentle”.

Prepared for the latest innovations? Nice…

* Rocko’s modern life: Static Cling, a revival of the 90s Nickelodeon cartoon, will be released on Netflix on Friday August 9th.

* Fox Beverly Hills, 90210 “Resuscitation” BH90210 has added Natalie Sharp (Supernatural) in a recurring role in line with our sister website’s deadline. The collection facilities of the unique 90210 actors – Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty and others – combine to bring about a television revival. Sharp will play Anna, a longtime author for a brand new television gift.

* Netflix placed a bulk order for the variability sketch “Present Astronomy Membership” with the New York-based improvisation comedy group and an executive production produced by Kenya Barris (black-ish).

* All 13 episodes of AMC’s conspiracy thriller Rubicon can currently be streamed without ads on AMC Premiere, the cable community’s paid digital video service. In addition, the three main episodes are also available with advertising on AMC.com and the AMC app.

Which of the current TVLine gadgets makes you curious?