TV stars return to work: photos of Arrow, This Is Us, Riverdale and more

While the television viewers are still in the middle of the summer season, the celebrities of the recurring favorites this autumn are already on their way to work – and share pictures on the set!

The numerous group exhibitions currently taking photos of the upcoming season include Riverdale, This Is Us, The Good Doctor, Hawaii 5-0 and Legislation & Order: SVU. In certain circumstances, the start of production can also be the beginning of the tip: a few long running sequences, similar to Arrow and Blindspot, provide a brief insight into their swan songs. (The Arrowverse also appears to have got off to an early start in this 12-month mega crossover called “Disaster on Infinite Earths.”)

TVLine has put together the most effective social media previews of the solids and crews of your favorite exhibitions for you.

A few highlights from our back-to-work picture gallery (so far):

* A Riverdale tribute to Luke Perry’s Fred Andrews – and to Archie shirtless, as a result of duh.

* A really scruffy McGarrett who buys and sells Hawaii for a brand new locale.

* SVU’s historical desk is learning.

* Supergirls new Thursday

* A Paris trip for God made me friends.

* Henry Ian Cusick’s hot reception on the set of MacGyver.

Browse our image gallery (click here to access it directly) and make sure to bookmark this website for updates. Then use the feedback to let us know which recurring exhibits you are most looking forward to this autumn.