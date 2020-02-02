TV makes Groundhog Day: 22 shows that were thrown for a time loop

Advertisement

Does Groundhog Day (this touchdown on Sunday, February 2nd) remind you of a safe Harold Ramis film with a very popular ghostbuster? Identical. However nice it is, rewinds and reps happen regularly on the small screen, dropping favorite characters in dangerous time loops that they send on missions to save many family members, save themselves, avert tragedies and … a monkey paw defeat? Certainly that too.

From Mulder and Scully’s booming financial institution bomb and the pre-disaster of the Inexperienced Arrow to The Mindy Challenges endless journey on the Sizzling Mess Specific, time loops have turned stories into one of the proven strategies of television.

TVLine has selected 22 of the most memorable and curvy time loops that television has thrown at us over the years. While some may have been comedic coats of arms in a sea of ​​larger storylines, others ended up with devastating (learn: lethal) punishments once the clock stopped. In some cases (look at you, Russian doll!), Stunning loops encompass the entire premises – strictly speaking, we don’t know if Nadia will ever live a single day after her 36th birthday, but we won’t find out any wait.

The attached gallery offers everything from witches (Charmed) and superheroes (Cloak & Dagger) to vampires (Angel) and never a number of Star Treks. Rate our favorite time loop episodes in the gallery above – or click here to enter them directly – and then let us know what you think about most in the feedback!