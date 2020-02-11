Advertisement

SINGAPORE :

To prevent the spread of the corona virus, which killed over 1,000 people in China, health experts are asking people to keep windows and doors open.

According to Tan Chorh Chuan, chief health scientist in Singapore, people should turn off the air conditioning and breathe fresh air to reduce the risk of infection. Chuan added that the likelihood of viruses surviving outdoors is lower.

While many unknowns remain about coronavirus, previous studies suggest that it thrives in cool, dry climates, The Strait Times reports.

Advertisement

He pointed to several investigations into the survival of viruses after the onset of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) in 2003 and said: “Most studies showed that they did not work in hot (over 30 degrees Celsius), humid environments (air humidity) survive over 80%). “

The virus that caused Sars and Coronavirus belonged to the same family, the experts said.

Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang of the National University of Singapore said: “In Singapore, air conditioning cannot be helped, especially in summer. However, enclosed spaces that are less humid and cooler could help spread respiratory problems.”

In India, doctors have suggested avoiding close contact with people with symptoms of illness such as coughing and runny nose.

“To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, you need to maintain good personal hygiene, wash your hands frequently with soap, and keep 3 feet away from a person who sneezes or coughs,” said Suranjeet Chatterjee, senior consultant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi.

People should also avoid contact with animals, eating raw / undercooked meat, traveling to farms, animal markets or slaughterhouses.

The outbreak of the coronavirus was classified by the WHO as a public health emergency.

The Chinese health authorities reported the coronavirus toll of 1,016 with 42,638 infected cases on Tuesday. The National Health Commission of China said 7,333 serious cases were reported as of Monday midnight. 3,996 people were fired, it added.

subjects