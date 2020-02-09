Advertisement

Three million civilians on the Syrian border with Turkey have run out of time. They are caught in the crosshairs of a brutal offensive by the regime that has caused Ankara to threaten military action against Bashar al-Assad if its forces do not withdraw.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced yesterday that it would attack regime forces and allied militias if its military posts in the northwestern Idlib province of Syria were threatened. This is in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ultimatum that Assad must withdraw to a previously agreed ceasefire before the end of February.

Erdoğan’s communications director Fahrettin Altun said the escalation in Idlib, which resulted in the deaths of eight Turkish military personnel on Monday, was unacceptable. “We cannot tolerate what has developed in Idlib. We will seek accountability for our martyrs, ”he said yesterday at a Turkish-Syrian media forum in Istanbul. “Bashar al-Assad’s place in the future … is not the presidential palace, but the international court in The Hague.”

Turkey is trying to support a de-escalation agreement for Idlib that was brokered in 2018 by Moscow – Assad – and Ankara – which supports some rebel groups in the region. The ceasefire has been routinely broken by both sides, but a wear and tear campaign from Syria has expanded since Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the former Syrian partner of al-Qaeda, gained control of most of the area last year.

A regime-wide air and ground offensive that began in December has triggered one of the worst humanitarian crises in the nine-year war in Syria, killing more than 300 civilians in air strikes on hospitals, markets and bakeries, and 580,000 people flee violence to the Turkish border , Turkey, which already has around four million Syrian refugees, is unwilling to open its border to more.

50-year-old Abu Omar from the village of Hass in southern Idlib left his family with his family to move to a different village when the fighting ended at the end of last year. After the grenades reached their temporary home two weeks ago, they fled to Deir Hassan on the Turkish border. All eleven family members lived in a tent under frosty winter conditions and camped with thousands of other families.

“We lost all hope at this point,” he said. “I think we will have to stay here for a long time, but if the regime continues, there will be no room left.”

“Turkey has let us down. I am disappointed: When the Turkish observation posts were set up (as part of the de-escalation agreement), I thought: “It is over, the regime cannot proceed any further.” But the opposite has happened.

Turkey has intervened militarily in Syria in operations against the Islamic State and US-backed Kurdish forces, which it sees as a terrorist threat, but has never attacked Assad’s forces and Allied militias.

Since the rare clash between Turkish and Syrian government forces on Monday, Ankara has asked Moscow to convince its Syrian allies to end the Idlib offensive. A Russian delegation was due to meet with Turkish officials yesterday (Saturday) to discuss the situation.

Ankara sent 350 command vehicles supported by armored vehicles to improve its 12 observation positions since Friday, the state news agency Anadolu said after officials reported that three were surrounded by regime forces.

“Despite their cooperation in several areas in Syria, there are unfortunately many conspicuous communication problems between Ankara and Moscow,” said Dareen Khalifa, Senior Syria Analyst at the International Crisis Group.

“Russia and Assad continue to drive this offensive, although Ankara has repeated its red lines because they underestimate the importance of stability in Idlib for Turkey. Closing the border is a major national security concern. “Assad’s troops have searched dozens of towns and villages in southern Idlib in the past two weeks. Yesterday, the regime announced that Saraqib, the key city, was back under its control.

When the air strikes on the city escalated and she realized that Saraqib was on the brink of falling, her next destination was Ariha, Huda Omar, 43, the Turkish-controlled Afrin.

She is still concerned that her family will not be safe in the volatile area. “The future is unknown. I can’t predict anything, “she said.” It’s all in the hands of Russia and Turkey, and is completely beyond Syrian control. “

Additional reporting from Hussein Akoush in Gaziantep, Turkey