Arab plans to vote on Tuesday in the United Nations Security Council to express international opposition to Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan are likely to be put on hold after the US and the United Kingdom raised separate objections to the draft text.

Tunisia, with the support of the Arab League and the Palestinian Authority, had submitted a resolution that was seen as a key criterion for diplomatic support for Trump’s “ultimate deal”, in which it violated fundamental commitments to the Palestinian people.

The episode was also seen as a key test of whether Britain would hold on to its longstanding positions on the Middle East peace process after Brexit or instead try to avoid conflict with the Trump administration by refraining from the Tunisian text.

To find a compromise, the UK called on Monday for changes to the draft text, including the insertion of a call to Israel and the Palestinians to return to negotiations. The formula would allow the British not to endorse the Trump plan, but to present it as a possible basis for negotiations.

The United States made a number of objections to the Tunisian text, saying that if it were not rewritten, it would veto the resolution. Tunisia can now stop voting on Tuesday to allow time for consultation.

Palestinian sources confirmed that they are unlikely to receive the support they once expected for the resolution. The result should be seen as a rare US diplomatic success at the United Nations on the Middle East.

Washington has been putting pressure on the UN Security Council delegations for days to ensure that they are not isolated in the scheduled vote on Tuesday. This was the pressure under which the new Tunisian government was forced last week to remember its experienced and respected UN ambassador Moncef Baati.

Trump’s son-in-law and architect of the plan, Jared Kushner, met key diplomats in New York to seek support on Thursday, and seems to have met resistance from European countries, including France, who asked why the Palestinians had not been consulted ,

Josep Borrell, head of EU foreign policy, caused a stir when he condemned the US plan. He said the future Israeli annexation of settlements in the West Bank could not remain unchallenged, and reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to a viable two-state solution.

Last month in the House of Commons Boris Johnson said the Trump plan had its merits, although “no peace plan is perfect.” British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab described the plan as “clearly a serious proposal that reflects a lot of time and effort”.

Neither of the two statements was endorsed, and British diplomats have been working to test the level of flexibility the administration is willing to demonstrate about the plan. A western diplomat said different parts of the administration showed different levels of flexibility.

“It may be that the Americans see this as a real estate business. They bid low and expect the other side to come back high, ”said one.

Britain has broken with the United States on this issue in the past, including when Johnson was Secretary of State and Britain rejected a U.S. proposal to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.