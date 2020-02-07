Advertisement

Tunisia has announced plans to stop the use of single-use plastic bags in its supermarkets and pharmacies next month before they will be completely phased out in 2021.

Plastic pollution has been a growing problem in the North African country in recent years, along with the challenges posed by old industrial facilities and poorly managed household waste.

According to government plans, large supermarkets and pharmacies will stop sacking on March 1st. All sacks are prohibited until January 2021. Reusable bags – defined by the government with a thickness of 40 micrometers and a capacity of more than 30 liters – remain in circulation.

Advertisement

Discarded plastic bags have become a common scourge for the Tunisian landscape, which is blown through the landscape, surrounded by trees, and has an impact on the country and the country’s marine ecosystems. They are often used to transport household waste to local collection points and are often piled up on the side of the road, where they are waiting for local community pickup.

An attempt to introduce a ban in 2016 failed after loud resistance from industry. However, it was enough to prevent many of the country’s leading supermarkets from displaying free bags. Instead, stores began to bill for fewer durable bags, which resulted in a dramatic decrease in the total number of bags in circulation.

“We have become addicted to single-use or single-use plastics – with serious environmental consequences,” said Dr. Wassim Chaabane, founder of the Tuniso-Méditerranéenne de l’Environnement, an environmental group.

“In Tunisia, more than 4.2 billion single-use plastic bags are used, while 1.2 billion bags are imported informally.”

Why the sudden focus on plastics?

Humanity produces approximately their entire body weight in plastics every year. But the vast majority of them are either not recycled, are not recyclable, or are not reused once they are recycled. The quantities that get into the natural environment are increasing. The decomposition of plastic can take up to 500 years.

What are the implications?

Plastic is everywhere – and often fatal. It kills sea creatures that eat it but cannot digest it. It gets into the human food chain by contaminating the fish we eat. It’s even in our tap water. There is no science on how people will affect the absorption of plastic in the long term.

What should I do?

The taxation of plastic bags – or even the total ban on plastic bags like in Kenya – has changed the behavior of consumers and producers. but how does it continue? Deposit return systems for plastic bottles work well in several countries. Charging one-off coffee cups also seems to be the order of the day. But the real solutions may not be top down, but …

… Cheers?

Yes. Grassroots movements have pioneered plastic bags and spawned others, such as Refill, which focuses on reusing bottles, and A Plastic Planet, which calls for plastic-free aisles in supermarkets. Popular culture remains hugely important: it is only possible that the British series The Blue Planet changed attitudes overnight.

Photo: Zakir Chowdhury / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media

It can take between 400 and 1,000 years for plastic bags to break when exposed to light. Once crushed into tiny particles, they continue to contaminate the soil and waterways, endanger local habitats and pollute seas and rivers.

Chebli Hedi, Director General for Environment and Quality of Life at the Ministry of Local Affairs and Environment in Tunis, said: “Since the revolution we have had serious problems with plastic bags that are small and small have been thrown away in different areas and cities and are disturbing the environment. “

Unlike the previous attempt to ban its use, Hedi emphasized, this latest initiative came about after in-depth consultation with the public and the Commercial Utica union, and also included the voluntary participation of most supermarkets and pharmacies. Negotiations on the further ban to be introduced next year are still ongoing.

The move was welcomed by activists in Tunis and the environmental protection group Break free from Plastic. All were warned of its introduction without adequate supervision and support. The most vulnerable are small shopkeepers who rely on regularly displaying bags to their customers.

Here too, the government’s proposals received support, albeit cautiously. “I am definitely pleased with this news,” said Mouhammad El Weti, a shopkeeper in the old medina in Tunis. “We are used to politicians making vague promises, but I am glad that this time they managed to pass an actual law.” I hope you will be able to use it. “

Tunisia faces other major environmental challenges. Disposable plastics such as drinking straws and plastics for retail packaging are still the order of the day. In other countries, Tunisia’s dependence on the often outdated heavy industry, not least phosphate production, has made entire parts of the country and the coast unusable.

While the government is making progress in reducing pollution, in a country where unemployment is 15% at national level, any measure that could be considered harmful to industry and therefore harmful to employment is likely to be controversial.

Hedi remains optimistic nonetheless. “In terms of the environment, you can’t say,” This is very big, so we have to start with it. “Or:” This is very small so I can ignore it. “Everything counts in terms of the environment.”