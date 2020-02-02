Advertisement

Netflix cuts off Tuca & Bertie’s wings: According to TVLine, the animated chicken comedy did not return for a second season on the streamer.

“Lisa Hanawalt has created an assignable but whimsical world with Tuca & Bertie,” said Netflix in an announcement. “We are grateful to Lisa and her government colleagues Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Brilliant, Steven A. Cohen and EPs / Stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as well as all the authors and animators for sharing the humorous and dynamic female duo of Tuca and Bertie with the world. While Tuca & Bertie haven’t had a second season, we’re proud to show this story on Netflix so we can play it for years to come. “

In the sequence, Haddish and Wong were listed as inappropriate poultry mates Tuca and Bertie, who remain in a colorful, psychedelic world where animals exist alongside humans, a la BoJack Horseman. (Hanawalt was BoJack’s animator / production designer before creating Tuca & Bertie.) Fake supporters included Steven Yeun (as Bertie’s friend Speckle), Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, and Reggie Watts. It made its debut in Might with a 10-episode Freshman season. (TVLine gave it an “A minus” in its preliminary overview.)

Are you going to miss flying excessively with Tuca & Bertie?