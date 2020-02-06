Trump's State of the Union - Someone should tell the Dems that they can still support veterans

Advertisement

President Donald Trump delivered his speech on the state of the Union at the Capitol in Washington DC on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (Doug Mills / Pool via Reuters)

They make it difficult for people to believe that their future opposition to Trump is based on research, principles, or legitimate considerations, even if it is.

The most discussed moment in President Trump’s speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday was probably the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, who tore up the speech after the end on camera.

It was really a bizarre moment. I myself have appeared on countless boards with people with whom I disagree, sometimes vehemently – and yet the thought of closing these segments by grasping their notes and tearing them up has never occurred to me. After all, I’ve always preferred to express my disagreement with counter-arguments that are much more effective than tantrums.

However, the truth is that Pelosi’s speech shredding was just one of many examples in which Democrats used SOTU to demonstrate their all-consuming hatred of Trump.

I’m not saying, of course, that Trump’s speech was perfect. In fact, there were several things – like his promotion of the importance of a wall along the Mexican border – that made me shake my head on the couch in disagreement. It is also not the first time that I disagree with him. In fact, I didn’t vote for him in the last elections and I didn’t vote for him in the next one. (Every time I voted, I voted strictly libertarian. Write in my cat’s name if there is no libertarian option.)

Still, there were certainly a few things in Trump’s speech that I supported. In addition, some of them (like him, who claims low unemployment and honors Tuskegee pilot Charles McGee and his grandson) seemed too objectively worthy of support to be controversial.

They seemed to be like that – but apparently not.

You see, when Trump celebrated the good economy and the legislature stood up to cheer it, many Democrats (like impeachers Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff) remained. Even more shocking was the fact that Democratic representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib refused to support and cheer McGee and his ministry together with their compatriots.

Obviously, their main goal on Tuesday night was to show that they hated Trump and to stay away from anything that looked like they were supporting him. This is your choice and your right, but you should really ask yourself: at what price am I doing this? And is it worth it?

The reality is that refusing to objectively celebrate good developments (such as low undeclared unemployment and fewer opiate deaths) and noble deeds (such as the risk that you risk your life to serve your country) will enable you to insult the associated groups – such as black Americans who are financially better off than they used to be, people with family members who are struggling with drug addiction and veterans

You also run the risk of being more concerned with focal points in a political feud than with the welfare of the country. They show that you can’t celebrate good things, just because these things happened during a president’s tenure, you can’t stand it.

Unfortunately, the behavior of these legislators ultimately damages their own credibility. Finally, a widespread republican issue is that Democrats’ objections to Trump’s policies and presidency are limited to nothing more than “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Just because Trump is the one who asks you to do so, he sends the message that you will never be satisfied with what Trump says or does, just because Trump is the one who says or does it.

The problem with this is that it makes it difficult for people to believe that your future opposition to Trump is based on research, principles, or legitimate considerations, even if it is. Whether you like it or not, you make it difficult for people to believe that you ever object for some reason – because you have already shown them that you still have an objection without one.