Trump's State of the Union Address and Media Distortion: Reviewing the Facts

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address at a joint convention on February 4, 2020 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC (Leah Millis / Pool / via Reuters).

They hide their view of the world behind a patina of impartiality and claim to be an arbiter of the truth.

At least for me the greatest aspect of contemporary “fact-checking” is not the dubious journalistic nature of the project or the endless failure to make any republican statement, whether it is particularly misleading or not. It is the increasingly popular effort to attribute to Barack Obama all the good things that happened during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Make most of this Washington Post fact check on Trump’s speech on the state of the Union. Sure, it’s a litany of partisan arguments that disguise itself as factual corrections. But it is more.

The Post, for example, contradicts Trump’s claim that thanks to a “bold campaign to reduce legal regulations, the United States has become by far the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world”, a fact checker explains: “The energy transition for which he is recognized found started under Obama. “

Trump, who has tried to remove the Obama era gas and oil drilling restrictions and who is opposed to Democrats’ efforts – including Obama’s former vice president – to introduce federal fracking bans cannot boast of the booming energy markets, but Obama, whose efforts to undermine production have been rejected first by a Republican Congress in 2009 and then by the Supreme Court in 2016?

It’s quite a trick to blame Trump not only for boasting about oil and gas exploration, but also for Obama, who has done everything in his power – including banning drilling in most public areas to inhibit production investigation and production.

And when Trump claims that “everyone said the criminal justice reform could not be implemented, but I did it and the people in the room did it,” the Washington Post states that he is deceiving because of the President’s election victory a mere victory was an “extension of Obama’s efforts in 2010.”

First, Trump praised Congress for passing the bill and didn’t even mention Obama. Even so, the post brought us back to an earlier “factual verification” of another incident in which they beat Trump up with Three Pinocchios for claiming that he signed a bill that Obama couldn’t have signed. When Trump says he was able to draft a passable law that his predecessor had failed to do, he angered Obama’s Janissaries and made no misleading claim.

This is just a small selection of often pikayunen, insincere, and unreliable facts that will put most of the post’s efforts – which Obama mentioned 13 times in one piece about Trump’s speech – under scrutiny, namely the Associated Press, CNN, and so on.

Trump says a lot of things that are wrong, of course. So I was a little surprised at the lack of absolute falsehood that fact-checkers in the President’s state could uncover. Not that it slowed someone down.

Even when Trump offered a banal close observation: “Thanks to our tax credit for children, 40 million American families have an average additional $ 2,200.” , “

What comes after these “buts” are not corrections, but arguments against the President’s political conclusions. These are absolutely legitimate arguments that many columnists already put forward, but few have anything to do with checking hard facts.

Of course, neither Trump, Obama, nor a president really deserve the recognition they receive for creating jobs in a capitalist society. (Some of us would like to point out that the unprecedented era of prosperity that we now enjoy existed during the historic Washington standstill.) All the presidents are bragging about economic growth under their watch, but only one, as far as I can tell It he is prohibited from appreciating good news that was not published immediately after his term in office.

When reviewing Trump’s economic balance sheet, our fact-checkers fluctuate from hyper-contextual argument to raw data, depending on which strategy is best suited to get Obama recognition.

In reality, Obama, who was hampered by a Republican Congress, did practically nothing on the economic front as of 2010. Why he deserves special recognition for the growth of a decade ago is a little puzzling.

However, if we want to talk about Obama’s balance sheet, let’s mention that post-recession economies typically offer huge and dynamic potential for job growth. But Obama’s initiatives brought us the slowest recovery in American history. Trump had much less room to maneuver, and therefore has a strong argument that tax cuts and the withdrawal of the regulatory regime have helped maintain unprecedented growth, historically low unemployment, and the worsening labor market that has led to higher wage increases.

He is also right that the media-crowning expert class – the same people who were often quoted in fact-checking to invalidate his economic arguments – claimed that this would not happen.

The above piece, of course, originated from the prism of my worldview with all its ideological claims and value judgments. The only difference between this piece and most factual exams is that the latter hide behind a patina of impartiality that allows their authors to pretend to be truth arbitrators. And this truth, as you might not be surprised, always seems to tend in one direction.

David Harsanyi is a senior national review writer and author of First Freedom: A Journey Through America’s Enduring History With The Gun.

@davidharsanyi