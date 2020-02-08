Advertisement

Late Thursday, the early Friday edition of Cuomo Prime Time, liberal CNN officials Angela Rye and April Ryan spat out the bile at the conservatives when Rye said that President Donald Trump’s judicial candidates may be “for life,” however they want to kill everyone else “and Ryan condemned Rush Limbaugh as” Bigot “and” Racist “for being awarded the” Presidential Medal of Freedom “.

When the group discussed President Trump’s recent speech to a group of conservative Christian supporters, Rye recommended that the Democrats write off the recovery of white former democratic voters and seek minorities instead. She suggested that President Trump’s supporters are not concerned with morality, and accused real-life judges of wanting to kill others, adding:

Damn morality – that’s not why Donald Trump is voting – it’s bigotry, it’s fear, it’s judges who have lifelong appointments that may be for life, but they want to kill everyone else – our civilian human rights activists, them want to make sure that the death penalty continues, all those other things that go against morality and that I believe are a gospel of social justice that is for the God I serve is also Jesus Christ.

A little later, after conservative contributor Scott Jennings raised the possibility that President Trump could win more minorities and women in the next election, host Chris Cuomo went to Ryan to answer, “Like many of your friends out there, April Ryan, do you feel the suggestion? “The CNN representative jumped on Limbaugh when she started:

APRIL RYAN, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Non-Zero Goose Egg. And I’ll tell you why. If there was a chance, the Union state really scared off a lot of people. First, the main problem – and don’t get me wrong, we never want anyone to get sick, die, or get cancer – but to stand up for black voters in front of the nation and then Rush Limbaugh gives the highest medal President can give – this big rush Limbaugh is a big bunny.

When Rye injected “Absolut”, Ryan continued:

RYAN: Rush Limbaugh is racist. Rush Limbaugh was an obstetrician. And for that purpose, he could not only have given the Tuskegee Airmen gold stars, but also the Presidential Medal of Freedom. This president is going from Charlottesville to S-Hole nations to hand Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom – that’s a big contradiction that’s hypocrisy. The black voice is too valuable and there is a lot to lose and a lot at stake.

Below is a copy of the relevant sections of the CNN title "Cuomo Prime Time" from Friday, February 7th:

CNN

Cuomo Prime Time

February 7, 2020

12:40 p.m. East

ANGELA RYE, CNN POLITICAL COMMENT: I ​​think it’s exactly what the problem of democratic strategy was, and that means they’re going to chase voters who lost them in 2016. Cutting the republican base is not a good strategy , What is a good strategy is to realize that what is gone is gone and buckle up and get the people who have been your base for a long time, and these are black and brown voters. These are newer voters, young voters who register new people and ensure that people who have been disenfranchised and who are returning can vote.

(…)

CHRIS CUOMO: How many of your friends out there, April Ryan, feel the suggestion?

RYE: Definitely.

