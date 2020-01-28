Trump's lawyers attack Bidens for an indictment sentence

Advertisement

WASHINGTON, US – On Monday, January 27, US President Donald Trump’s lawyers defended his request that Ukraine investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and argued that corruption concerns were motivated by concern about corruption.

Pam Bondi, the former Republican attorney general of Florida, and another Trump lawyer, Eric Herschmann, launched a joint attack on the Bidens when they wanted to defend the president’s actions against the 100 senators who will determine his fate.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives accused Trump on 18 December of abusing power and obstruction by Congress for refusing military assistance to Ukraine to press Kiev to open a probe in the Bidens. (READ: Top Trump admits ally that Ukraine has linked aid to Biden research)

During a telephone conversation on July 25, Trump asked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to look at Joe Biden, his potential rival for the November elections, and Hunter Biden, who was on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

Democratic prosecutors said that the president’s request was not motivated by concerns about corruption, but rather intended to stain a political rival and allow him to win re-election.

Bondi showed bank details and said Hunter Biden had “millions” of dollars to serve on the Burisma board, while his father was Barack Obama’s vice president.

“If your last name was not Biden, do you think you would have been asked to be on the Burisma board?” she asked. “I don’t know, probably not.”

She quoted comments from a Foreign Ministry official who expressed his concern in 2015, when Biden was vice-president, that the appointment could cause “perception of a conflict of interest.”

Bondi also noted that Burisma had been the target of continuing allegations of corruption.

She said that Trump was in his right to express his concern and that the House Democratic prosecutors known as managers had refused to present all the facts surrounding Burisma and the Bidens.

“You have heard from the house managers that they do not believe that there was any concern in raising this issue, that all of this was unfounded,” Bondi said. “And all we say is that there was a basis to talk about this, to raise this issue.”

“No expertise or experience”

Like Bondi, Herschmann attacked Hunter Biden’s credentials for his position on the Burisma board.

“He had no expertise or experience in the natural gas industry,” Herschmann said. “He had no known expertise in corporate governance, nor any expertise in Ukrainian legislation.

“So why did Burisma want Hunter Biden on the board?” he asked. “Well, he had one qualification – he was the son of the man in charge of the Ukrainian portfolio.”

There have been no allegations of criminal misconduct against the Bidens and Hunter Biden defended his appointment to the board of Burisma last year in an interview with ABC News.

“I was the vice-chairman of the board of Amtrak for 5 years,” he said about the American railroad company.

“I was chairman of the board of directors of the UN World Food Program. I was a lawyer for Boies Schiller Flexner, one of the most prestigious law firms in the world.”

Hunter Biden, however, acknowledged that taking Burisma’s position was possibly a mistake.

“Looking back, I think it was a bad judgment on my part,” he said. “I hated some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to harm my father.” – Rappler.com

