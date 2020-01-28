Trump's lawyer Alan Dershowitz joins Jeffrey Epstein and Mitch McConnell in hell at the SNL Cold Open: WATCH

Advertisement

Saturday Night Live sent Trump’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz to hell upon his return in 2020, causing Jon Lovitz to play the prostitution lawyer.

The sketch began in the Senate Chamber, where Dershowitz of Lovitz had a heart attack after consulting Susan Collins of Cecily Strong and Mitch McConnell of Beck Bennett.

Dershowitz found himself in hell, greeted by a very enthusiastic Satan (Kate McKinnon), who said to him “I am a big fan”.

She started to grill him: “Is there someone you wouldn’t represent?”

“As long as the client is famous enough to put me on TV, everything is fine,” said Dershowitz of Lovitz.

It turned out that there were a few more famous people in hell: Jeffrey Epstein of Adam Driver who is “just hooked”, Flo of progressive commercials, the guy who wrote the song “Baby Shark” and Mr. Peanut , who was recently killed off for a Super Bowl announcement.

Also worth visiting: Bennett’s McConnell, who goes down for a sauna and obviously practiced the scary facial expressions of the Senate majority leader, and Mark Muckatt’s non-endorsing Mark Zuckerberg, only helps millions to share it.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3c5neBXQwf8 (/ integrated)

