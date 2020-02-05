Trump's impeachment: What the President's acquittal means for the rule of law

Advertisement

(Leah Millis / Reuters)

It will go on. In the meantime, Congress should resume work.

Advertisement

In the last Senate impeachment decision on Wednesday, only one Senate Republican, Mitt Romney, crossed the party lines to dismiss Donald Trump. No Senate Democrat opposed party discipline to vote for Trump’s acquittal. This followed last Friday’s vote between 51 and 49 to complete the process based on evidence in the House of Representatives without a testimony. Only two Republicans (Romney and Susan Collins) and no Democrats have crossed party lines in this vote.

Much has been struggled by hand, which means that the Senate Republicans believed enough of a united front to eliminate Trump’s charges without a full trial. Indeed, acquittal is a sensible political judgment by the Republican senators that reflects the pre-existing standards for impeachment of the President and does not change these standards.

Impeachment for abuse of power is political. Much of the comment and political arguments for impeachment have been wrong from the start. The mistake is to treat the President’s impeachment procedure as a purely legal issue where, for some reason, it is inappropriate to think about politics. From this point of view, the Democrats argue that there is a solemn obligation to dismiss the president if unassailable “crimes and crimes” are proven. This violates the oaths of the senators and is a violation of the rule of law to be acquitted. The president’s defense lawyers, for their part, argue that not even criminal “crimes and offenses” are alleged, and so the whole process boils down to an attack by Parliament on the rule of law and something like a coup. Both views are wrong.

The constitution states that a president or other federal official “should be removed from the prosecution and conviction for treason, bribery, or other serious crimes and offenses.” A federal judge has been called in to any previous successful charge and removal under this standard and almost everyone participated in treason, bribery, or an offense closely related to bribery. In cases where a serious crime is proven that is both illegal and related to the duties of the public office, there is more evidence that the Senate will deport regardless of politics.

Trump’s defense team, particularly Professor Alan Dershowitz, has argued that this is all that leads to an indictment: evidence of a serious crime or “quasi-crime” or nothing. However, Dershowitz misinterpreted the history of the impeachment clause. As I have explained in more detail, the authors also intended to create a means of dealing with official abuse of power that was not a listed crime. The Constitutional Convention began with treason and bribery, and initially considered adding an “instance of maladministration,” a term that was used in several constitutions at the time. However, this would have granted too many impeachments for the President to simply commit a breach of duty. Instead, the convention chose the term “high crimes and misdemeanors against the United States,” which was derived from Edmund Burke’s then ongoing bill to impeach the Governor General of India for abuse of power. Governor Morris’s final bill fell “against the United States,” which may have widened the nature of the offenses committed. Alexander Hamilton described the impeachment procedure in Federalism No. 65 as a remedy for “crimes that result from misconduct by public men, or in other words from abuse or violation of public trust. They are of a kind that can be called POLITICAL with particular decency. “

The central charge against Trump falls into this third and most ambiguous category: abuse of public trust. Despite all the house democrat rhetoric, there is no charge of criminal behavior. Trump is mainly accused of using the presidency’s foreign policy powers – including delaying military aid approved by Congress, probably without legal authority – to instigate Ukraine’s criminal investigation into Joe Biden’s son Hunter and possibly against Initiate Biden yourself. The allegation is that Trump has only done this for his own political advantage against Biden, without giving the United States legitimate public benefit.

This would be an abuse of public trust, as Trump used the power of the president and the money of the public to give himself a political advantage and did nothing to benefit the nation or taxpayers. The way this is done differs from the appropriate methods of investigating public corruption in three ways:

charge the dubious institutions of a foreign government against American citizens, one of whom was a former vice president, rather than just calling for foreign cooperation in an investigation by the United States Department of Justice; Urge the foreign government to publicly disclose the investigation from the start in order to use the announcement as a club in the US presidential election; and Pressure is put on Ukraine to provide information directly to Rudy Giuliani, acting as the President’s personal lawyer, and not to the responsible American authorities, who respond to Trump as head of the executive and are authorized to convene large juries, issue subpoenas and crimes follow.

Some important facts are controversial regarding these allegations, such as: B. Exactly what was communicated to Ukraine and when (except Trump’s call to President Zelensky). The Trump defense has other arguments as to why an investigation was warranted. But many of the key facts are not really in serious doubt. It’s also not the fact that Trump ultimately gave in and released the aid.

If you consider impeachment only a legal issue, the debate is about whether this could be a criminal offense, and if so, it must lead to a conviction. But abuse of power is an inherent political accusation, Hamilton realized, and his disposition is given to a group of elected officials with the understanding that they must make political judgments. These judgments are not only about the facts of the case (e.g. whether the United States had a public interest in Ukraine investigating Hunter Biden), but also whether the punishment was in accordance with the fact. A variety of uses of presidential violence could be used as the basis for impeachment. It is a political decision by the House to decide which indictment should be brought and a political decision by the Senate when to remove.

In this case, legitimate political considerations speak in favor of an acquittal. Neither of these rules should be viewed as a clear rule. Each requires exactly the kind of political prudence that we expect from senators:

The President is properly elected to head a federal government coordination office and should therefore not be dismissed lightly in the borderline case. This is not a complete obstacle to elimination – it exists in every impeachment – it separates impeachments from the president from impeachments from judges or cabinet secretaries. There is no clear, bipartisan public support for Trump’s removal. The impeachment proceedings against Richard Nixon passed the House Justice Commission only after the majority of supporters found: in late July 1974, Gallup showed that the public was 57-24 behind the removal of Nixon, and a August 5 Harris poll after the vote the Justice Commission found 66-27 support. Nixon resigned four days later. The poll averages on this letter, on the other hand, show that 48.1 percent are against Trump’s removal, while 47.8 percent are in favor, while Republicans are predominantly against and independent voters are against the removal of 46.8 percent to 45.3 percent. These numbers fluctuate, but when the country is roughly evenly divided and only the counterparty’s voters are unequivocal for dismissal, the public legitimacy of the president’s dismissal is shaken for the first time in American history. Republican voters in particular would see Trump’s dismissal as a double standard after Bill Clinton was not in office for committing crimes. Every single Democrat in the Senate voted in 1999 to acquit Clinton. The argument not to remove Clinton was based explicitly on his popularity and the argument that it was unwise to remove a president for crimes aimed at covering up political liability. Trump is running for re-election and will face voters in nine months. If the Senate is wrong on the acquittal side, voters can reverse this result at any time. This differentiates the situation from all previous presidents who have faced impeachments. Ben Franklin’s argument for allowing impeachments against presidents was that the people’s only means would be without a murder – but an upcoming election leaves the voters to decide. The removal of Trump would reward ongoing efforts by officials within the executive to shift foreign and national security policy power from the elected commander-in-chief to the permanent civil service by launching investigations, surveillance, and legal and media campaigns against elected leaders , Trump was not even successful in his attempt; He finally passed the funds on to Ukraine immediately and unconditionally. (I think the latter is the least convincing argument, but it’s a mitigating factor.)

Of course, there are also some reasonable arguments in favor of a conviction that explain why Romney crossed the aisle:

Trump’s misconduct was aimed at the upcoming election, and there is really no guarantee that an unrepentant Trump will not attempt something similar, especially if he pulls an opponent other than Biden. The failure to ever dismiss a president has contributed to an accumulation of power in the presidency at the expense of Congress. We are far from the great fear of 1868 that the President’s removal would fatally weaken the Presidency and lead to Congress hegemony. Parliament has always treated control over the President as a purely party matter. Although no senator has ever voted to remove a president from his own party, delegating Senate oversight to the same dynamic as Parliament is unhealthy. The Clinton acquittal standard has had an impact on the corrosion of our policies over the past two decades, leading to the cynicism about irresponsibility of the elite that led to Trump. moving would be an admission that we went the wrong way in 1999. Trump has shown a worrying tendency to consider his Article II powers on foreign affairs, national security and law enforcement inseparable from his personal interests.

For Republican senators, of course, there is also the more elementary fact of political survival: because Republican voters mostly see this as a partisan test of strength and independent voters are divided, there is a big political disadvantage in voting to judge and very little political price, to be paid for the acquittal when voting. Voters who are single-issue anti-Trump in 2020 are unlikely to do so anyway, and senators who will be re-elected in 2022 or 2024 may have fewer memories in general elections than in partisans. Even a handful of Republican senators who vote for a conviction do nothing. only 20 votes in favor would actually remove Trump.

Given the political nature of Trump’s abuse of power, there are more than enough legitimate reasons for Senate Republicans to vote for the acquittal.

Democrats killed blame. In a reasonable world, Trump should have been censored instead of charged. Democrats knew from the start that they would lose the impeachment struggle. They also knew that some Republican senators would have liked to admit that Trump had crossed his borders without being accused of a “coup”. Until the vote on parliament’s impeachment procedure, the Democrats had the leverage to elaborate on these lines. But just as with Clinton’s impeachment when Parliament voted on the articles and forced the Senate to hear the case, the chance for a middle ground disappeared. And when the Senate voted without living witnesses, all of the Democrats’ political influence was lost. The Republicans are now rightly concerned that the Democrats would not use criticism to close the book on this dirty chapter, but as a justification to restart the process.

It doesn’t matter that there was no real negotiation. The constitution provides for a process that is headed by the chief judge, but says nothing about the nature of this process. As usual, the Senate is responsible for its own procedures.

Much of the screaming against Republicans to vote without a witness is either just a political matter or treats a process as a political exercise to inform voters. It is true that witnesses have been called in all previous indictments, but witnesses are present for two reasons: to help the senators make the election and to give the defendants an opportunity to present a defense that may not have been possible in parliament. Neither of these reasons is important once a sufficient number of senators have decided to acquit them for political reasons. Just like in the House of Representatives, the “proper process of the law” is an important value, but it does not have to be followed by the congresses within their own walls. Even before courts, judges throw cases in which the charges in a charge or civil action are not a valid case or in which the known and undisputed facts do not constitute an element of a charge.

Without witnesses is a political risk for Republicans who support the acquittal: there is still no way that a senator knows if other shoes need to be dropped. However, if it is the sole role of witnesses to provide the public with supervision and sunlight, Parliament should have considered this before the vote to accuse an insufficient record, and it is also something that Parliament and / or the Senate do could do later. Congressman Jerry Nadler has already announced that he will summon John Bolton and continue Parliament’s investigation. And the policy of the subject simply reflects the often high-level management of your own side of the process. The manager’s crocodile tears that they shouldn’t have put on a case that they should have put on in their own chamber are just political theater.

The rule of law will continue. The rule of law in America will not be much worse for Trump’s acquittal. The decision to release him was a natural and expected result of a trial in which he was only charged with political crimes and did not have a clear public majority against him. The result was exactly what anyone would have predicted from reading the story of the impeachment lawsuit against Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton. If our standards for impeaching presidents are too high, this vote will only repeat what we already knew.

Future congresses should not be afraid to accuse presidents – not even those – if they really have the goods and can leave the public behind. In the meantime, both sides of Congress should return to the less glamorous but important work of reviving the other tools provided to Congress in Article I to rein in the executive.

If Democrats fear an acquittal could encourage Trump, they should have thought about it before walking down a street that always ended with one. You will have a second chance to speak directly to the American people in November.

Dan McLaughlin is a New York City securities and commercial litigation lawyer and a contributing columnist at National Review Online.

@baseballcrank