Donald Trump’s attorneys opted for a high-risk strategy on the sixth day of the president’s dismissal trial on Monday, avoiding mentioning a major new development in the case, even though Trump tweeted about it and some Republican senators said to reporters that the tide against the witnesses’ calls may have changed.

The news on Sunday evening announced that former national security adviser John Bolton had written a book undermining Trump’s central defense claim that Trump had never conditioned military aid to Ukraine during an announcement of investigations related to his political rivals.

In fact, Trump told Bolton at a meeting in August that he did not want to send aid until Ukraine delivered documents regarding Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton supporters, sources said. quoted by the New York Times, which first announced the news.

Bolton’s book, to be published in March, spent the day climbing the bestseller list, reaching No. 13 in presale on Amazon. But inside the Senate chamber, the case against Trump was stalled, frozen in time a month ago and impossible, according to the defense, to add, even if information continued to flow around. a take imposed by Trump.

With one small exception at the end of the evening, the defense team did not mention Bolton on Monday, while attacking the Democrats for failing to present a witness who could offer a first-hand account of the thought of Trump on aid and its suspension. The exception arose in a monologue by defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who said: “Nothing in Bolton’s revelations, even if true, would reach the level of an abuse of power or power. an impenetrable offense. “

“They seem to be operating in a bubble of denial,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat in Connecticut, “and I think they quickly lose all credibility by essentially ignoring the evidence, of John Bolton or others.

“They say there is not enough evidence, but they are trying to prevent it from coming before the Senate.”

The Bolton bomb exploded as the impeachment trial approaches a crucial moment, when senators decide to hear witnesses and collect documents, in a vote that could take place on Friday.

At least one Republican senator who had not yet called witnesses, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, told colleagues that a one-to-one witness exchange may need to be arranged with Democrats to meet Bolton’s general demands for testify, reported the Washington Post.

Emerging for a dinner break, the Republican senators deflected the question of whether they would support Bolton’s testimony.

“We will make this decision on Friday, not before Friday, whatever questions you have,” said John Barrasso of Wyoming.

“Additional witnesses are not necessary,” said Ted Cruz of Texas, who nevertheless said he wished to call Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, as a witness. “If the Senate later this week … decides to commit to additional witnesses, the most important witness for the Senate to hear is Hunter Biden.”

Trump and his Republican allies wish to avoid Bolton’s testimony; the acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney; or others, whom the defense team seems to believe could damage Trump’s case. However, Democrats and a majority of Americans want witnesses to be called at trial.

If current or former Trump collaborators are subpoenaed by the Senate, the White House could go to court to try to prevent their testimony, which could lead to the trial, which has so far been short-lived compared to to the historical precedent.

“The average American says,” Why don’t they want witnesses and documents? “”, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters. “The overriding question is: if the president has done nothing wrong, why is he so afraid of having witnesses and documents?”

Senator Chuck Schumer: “The average American says: why don’t they want witnesses and documents?” Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Although they did not dwell on Bolton, those of Trump’s legal team covered important ground. They put forward a lawyer who worked for Trump during the investigation of the special council Robert Mueller to salute the performance of Rudy Giuliani as Trump’s personal lawyer in connection with Ukraine. They put forward a former Florida attorney general to describe corruption in the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which once employed Hunter Biden.

And they put forward Kenneth Starr, the independent lawyer whose serial inquiries into Bill Clinton resulted in the dismissal of Clinton, to argue that the United States was overly guilty.

“The Senate is too often called upon to sit as the high impeachment court,” said Starr, who bears sole responsibility for the only presidential impeachment trial in the past 150 years.

Jay Sekulow, Trump’s personal attorney who has led the Trump defense team, opened the proceedings on Monday with a possible allusion to Bolton’s news, saying that the defense team would not discuss “no – proofs “which had not been submitted to the proceedings.

Sekulow then reiterated the president’s defense he made on his first day of oral argument on Saturday.

“No witness has said that the president himself said there was a link between security assistance and the investigation,” said Sekulow.

The Trump team was to continue defending the president on Tuesday, after which senators were to be given the opportunity to ask written questions for one or two days. A debate on the issue of admitting witnesses will ensue. A two-thirds majority of voting senators would be required to remove Trump from office.

Trump was removed from office last month for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He denied any fault. “The president has done absolutely nothing wrong,” White House lawyer Pat Cipollone said on Saturday.

The Democrats appeared determined to bring Bolton’s allegations to trial as soon as possible, likely during Question Period later this week.

Representative Justin Amash of Michigan, an independent Republican and a frequent critic of Trump, tweeted as the trial continued: “The defense team’s strategy is based on the assumption that the news doesn’t exist.”

