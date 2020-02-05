Trump's California EPA regional chief is suddenly removed from office

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the top official of the Environmental Protection Agency in California was removed from office.

No reason has yet been given for the dismissal of Mike Stoker.

In an email sent to staff at the environment agency’s Southwest Pacific regional office, EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler wrote: “I want to thank Mike Stoker for his EPA services ”.

He then added, “I wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors.”

Deborah Jordan, Deputy Regional Administrator, will assume the role of Acting Chief of Region 9, which includes California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, the Pacific Island Territories and 148 Indian tribes. She has been an assistant administrator since 2016. Prior to that, she worked on regulatory issues of the Clean Air Act for EPA headquarters and region 9.

The layoff was first reported on Wednesday evening by BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Stoker’s tenure was mired in controversy. In 2018, a few months after his appointment as regional administrator, a hotline complaint was filed with the EPA Inspector General regarding his infrequent visits to the regional headquarters in San Francisco.

In March 2019, the EPA Inspector General issued a “management alert”. He showed that Stoker spent only 20% of his time in San Francisco, where 90% of the staff are based.

Three weeks later, EPA chief of staff Ryan Jackson instituted a one-year “pilot program,” allowing Stoker to change his service base from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Neither Stoker nor the EPA representatives could be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

Before assuming the position of regional administrator, Stoker was director of government affairs for UnitedAg, one of California’s largest agricultural associations. According to his EPA biography, he was also a member of the Santa Barbara County Supervisory Board from 1986 to 1994, chairman of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board from 1995 to 2000, and California Assistant Secretary of State from 2000 to 2002.

Stoker was a supporter of former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt before he resigned amidst much controversy in 2018. At the time, Stoker called Pruitt’s resignation “definitively a little different”.

“I have been in politics long enough for nothing to be a surprise,” he said of the departure of Pruitt.