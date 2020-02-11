Trump's budget mathematics deals with economic reality

Advertisement

By: New York Times | Washington |

Published: February 11, 2020, 1:44:41 pm

Officials from the Office of Management and Budget Delivery President Donald Trump’s proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year to the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday, February 10, 2020. President Trump’s budget proposals are based on the belief that the economy will grow significantly faster than most economists expect. (Samuel Corum / The New York Times)

(Written by Jim Tankersley)

President Donald Trump’s budget proposals are based on the belief that the economy will grow significantly faster than most economists expect. The last version, released on Monday, is a quick turnaround: for the first time, it admits that government forecasts in the past have been too optimistic.

Then, for most of a decade, it goes back to forecasting growth of 3%.

Trump’s $ 4.8 trillion budget proposal is slightly larger than last year’s $ 4.75 trillion budget proposal. He calls for increased spending on the military, border wall, infrastructure, and other priorities, including the extension of the president’s tax cuts for 2017. These include trillion dollar cuts in security network programs like Medicaid and non-military spending programs such as education and the environment.

The White House believes that this is affordable and that the deficit will gradually decrease to below $ 1 trillion by 2035. This forecast is based on rosy assumptions about the growth and accumulation of new federal debt – both areas in which government forecasts have proven to be too confident in the past.

The new budget forecasts a growth rate of 2.8% for the US economy this year – or 3.1% according to the administration’s preferred metric. That is more than half a percentage point higher than forecast by the Federal Reserve and Congressional Budget Office.

It then forecasts annual growth of more than 3% for the next few years if the economic policy of the administration comes into force. The Fed, the Budget Office and others see annual growth of less than 2% during this period. By 2030, the administration predicts that the economy will be more than 15% larger than the budget forecasters.

The previous administrations have also provided their budget forecasts with economic forecasts that have proven to be far too good to be true. For example, in its 2011 fiscal year budget, the Obama administration forecast growth of over 4% for several years after the 2008 financial crisis – a figure that it had not even come close to.

Trump officials had viewed their forecasts as a break with this trend and last year found that they were the first government to “experience economic growth that met or exceeded their own forecasts in the first two years of office,” it turned out to be wrong: In the middle of last year, the Ministry of Commerce corrected its accounting for the growth rate for 2018 downwards, which was far below the rate forecast by Trump representatives. Their predictions were similar in 2019.

Robust economic growth rates are not the only area where the government’s renewed optimism is reflected in its recent budget. It has also lowered its estimate of the interest rates the federal government will pay on borrowing over the next decade, largely on the assumption that the Fed, which has cut key rates since 2019, will cut rates over the next decade will only increase moderately again. Changes in interest rate assumptions will reduce government deficits by $ 1.5 trillion over the decade, according to government forecasts.

In essence, government officials claim that rising US debt levels will not drive up borrowing costs, as many conservative economists have warned for at least the next few years. They also believe, a rarity among economists, that continued 3% growth would not force the Fed to raise rates. Government officials do not control Fed policy directly, but in a budget accompanying document, officials wrote that federal borrowing costs would remain low as US debt remains in high demand as it is a safe haven for savings in the global turmoil , “

As a result, the administration sees a decrease in public debt – essentially government debt – from 79% of the overall economy this year to 66% in 2030. The Budget Office expects an increase to 98% since 1946.

To justify this optimism, government officials claim that their overly optimistic growth forecasts in the past were a coincidence of circumstances.

Trump’s first budget forecast growth of 2.3% this year in spring 2017, based on the administration’s preferred measure – the change in economic size compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year. It was a quiet undershot; growth actually reached 2.5%.

The next two budgets forecast growth of 3.1% for 2018 and growth of 3.2% for 2019. Both were badly off. According to the trade department, growth was 2.5% between the fourth and fourth quarters in 2018 and 2.3% in 2019.

The official Sunday attributed half a point to last year’s missed forecast on the impact of U.S. trade policy – particularly uncertainty about the settlement of trade talks with China and Congress approval for a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. You said these uncertainties have now been resolved and growth will accelerate accordingly.

A senior government official also said that a General Motors strike, the struggles of aerospace giant Boeing with its 737 Max aircraft, and flooding in the Midwest had reduced growth by another three-tenths of a percent last year.

Trump has long claimed that his urge to negotiate with the Chinese and resume North American trade talks is fueling the economy. In the 2016 campaign, his advisors said that tariffs on Chinese imports – even more aggressive taxes than what Trump ultimately imposed on Beijing – would increase growth by pushing multinational companies to invest in the U.S. instead of China.

Such a wave of investments has never occurred.

