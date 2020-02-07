Trump's America is Boris Johnson's model for Brexit Britain Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Mitch Benn

(from left to right) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump during the annual NATO government leaders. Photo: Steve Parsons / PA.

PA wire / PA images

MITCH BENN thinks if the UK is willing to sit down and see how the country becomes Trump’s Britain

Well, I don’t know anything about you, but I already feel freer.

But seriously, am I alone or does Post-‘Got Brexit Done ‘Great Britain feel much like’ Pre -Got Brexit Done ‘Great Britain so far? As if nothing has actually been ‘done’ and we are still stuck in the same kind of fake ‘negotiations’ (ie alternating bluster and capitulation) that we have effortlessly gone through in the last three years? As if the nation, rather than “healed,” was more divided than ever (and who knew that telling at least half of the population to fuck themselves would not work as “healing”)?

But yes, whatever, you did it. The question that you have been avoiding since June 2016 is still very much on the ‘avoid’ pile: what now?

A few things have already become clear: first; just as the model for Trump’s America has been Putin’s Russia, so will the model for Johnson’s Britain be Trump’s America. And secondly; if we now offer resistance and keep the resistance high, this may not work.

Putin stands as a beacon, an ambitious icon for autocratic leaders everywhere; he is the one they all dream of, because in Putin’s Russia there is only one source of ultimate power.

In most states there is a conflict between the various sources of power that sometimes conflict and cancel each other out. But not under Putin.

Therefore, it is not necessary to assume that such control exists, despite the fact that President Trump literally does everything he would if he were governed by Putin.

Trump does not have to take orders from Putin; he fulfills Putin’s wishes because he idolizes him and dreams of being him.

And he comes pretty close, as the recent charade in the senate has proven. As long as Republican senators are more afraid of Twitter’s contempt for Trump (and the fact that it can lead to a primacy and losing their job) than to respect the constitution, it is clear that Trump can do without consequences what he wants.

Except, theoretically, of course at the polls, but as I said before, if you think this year’s presidential election will be completely free, fair and undisturbed, you really have not paid attention.

Now, in our own country, we have a leader who stares enviously at Trump’s liability and even refuses to acknowledge, let alone engage in criticism. And why not; since our outdated electoral system has granted Boris Johnson an indisputable majority for the coming years, I am sure he feels he can indeed do what he wants without explaining or justifying the little people.

Even before the elections, he had already decided that the trick of not being caught by reporters is simply not to talk to them, unless absolutely inevitable, and now that he is in charge of the near future, it is almost never inevitable.

The only question now is whether we, and by that I mean, both the country in general and the media in particular, do nothing and let it get away with it.

There have been two encouraging developments in this regard: first, the continued efforts of the Led By Donkeys campaign, as illustrated by their projections on Big Ben and the White Cliffs on Brexit night. We need these guys and similar “pirate journalism” efforts to mark the lies and incompetence of this government wherever possible, because our confidence in the regular news industry is declining.

But even there is hope: on Monday, when they discovered that number 10 had tried to choose which reporters would and would not be admitted to a Brexit press briefing, the gathered journalists, even the ‘approved’ ones, walked away and mass and boycotted it event.

Perhaps this sudden burst of integrity is a case of “too little too late,” but it is something, and now something is better than nothing. You wonder whether this position of principle will be a one-off or the first of many: perhaps some encouraging and praising e-mails to the relevant reporters are possible to encourage them to stick to their weapons.

America is not yet Putin’s Russia; Britain is not yet Trump’s America.

Resist.

