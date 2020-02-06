Advertisement

Good Morning. Donald Trump was acquitted in his Senate impeachment process on Wednesday. The president tweeted that “the impeachment hoax was just a continuation of the radical left’s corrupt practices, Do Nothing Democrats,” and announced that he would deliver a speech on the verdict at 12:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. UK).

Only one Republican – Mitt Romney – dropped votes to convict him.

Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, made a haunting speech in the Senate, explaining why he voted for Trump’s conviction of abuse of power:

Advertisement

The judgment is with us according to our constitution. The people will judge us how well and faithfully we are doing our duty. The serious question the constitution has addressed to the senators is whether the president has committed such an extreme and immense act that it rises to the level of high crime and misdemeanor. Yes he has.

The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The President has withheld important military means from this government to urge them to do so. The president delayed funding an American ally in the war with Russian invaders. The President’s intent was personal and political. Accordingly, the president is guilty of horrific abuse of public trust.

What he was doing was not perfect. No, it was an obvious attack on our voting rights, our national security and our core values. Spoiling a choice to stay in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive breach of oath I can imagine.

“The President Is To Blame”: Romney Condemns Trump Video

The abuse of the electricity charge dropped 52-48. Romney did not plead guilty in the second charge, which fell between 53 and 47. All democratic senators voted to condemn Trump on both charges.

Trump seemed to save his answer for today’s speech. But he tweeted in response to Romney’s election: “If the failed presidential candidate @MittRomney had used the same energy and rage to defeat a stalled Barack Obama as he does to me hypocritically, he could have won the election.” Read the transcripts! “

(You are welcome.)

His son Donald Trump Jr. posted a childish picture of Romney on Instagram and demanded that he be excluded from the Republican Party. However, it is believed that Romney’s GOP colleagues have no appetite for such punishment. “We don’t have dog houses here,” said Republican Senator Mitch McConnell. “The most important vote is the next vote.”

Trump was charged with conditioning military aid and a White House meeting for Ukraine when it was announced that he was investigating Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in the 2020 elections and had set up a conspiracy theory that Ukraine did not Russia was to stand behind foreign manipulations in the 2016 US elections.

Here is some more information about yesterday’s process:

primaries

Bernie Sanders: Close race. Photo: Tom Brenner / Reuters

Meanwhile, the Democrats’ Iowa caucus is still too scarce after Monday’s failed election, the first stage in the process of choosing a candidate for Trump’s election in November.

With 96.94% of the local districts, Pete Buttigieg is very close to Bernie Sanders, whose former mayor won 26.2% of the state’s 41 delegates and his socialist senator 26.1%.

However, Sanders appears to be winning the state’s referendum – 26.5% to 25% – another reason why critics of the Iowa Caucus system accuse him of being inappropriate.

(Here’s an explanation of how the controversial system works and what went wrong on Monday.)

Democratic candidates have moved to New Hampshire, which will vote on Tuesday with a more conventional system.

Sanders appears to be clearly in front there, although the poll shows that Buttigieg saw a slight increase in his vote share this week.

Joe Biden, the former vice president, whose top position has been under serious pressure this week, admitted, “We got hit in Iowa.” If he falls into third place behind Buttigieg in New Hampshire, supporters and donors of the centrist democratic establishment may leave him and instead switch to Buttigieg or former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Buttigieg and Sanders, along with lower class candidates Amy Klobuchar and Deval Patrick, will be attending town hall events on CNN tonight.