Trump will be re-elected in 2020 after shortest listing ever after a prison sentence

The chance that Donald Trump will be re-elected as president of the

The United States of America reached a low point on 8/11 after the accusation

trial.

The Republican became one of only three US presidents formally accused by Congress last year after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

He was confronted with allegations of foreign interference in the 2016 elections, but called the whole process a “witch hunt” and did not recognize it in the State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore apart her copy of the speech .

Second semester

But despite the negative publicity, Trump seems to be in it

good place to take a second term is the November election.

The president is at a low point with the bookmakers

8/11, after the start of the year on even money.

The chances of Bernie Sanders have also been reduced to 11/2, making him the clear second favorite.

Still some uncertainty

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Opportunities for

Donald Trump will be re-elected as President of the United States later this year

of America are now the shortest they have ever visited on the Betfair Exchange, he

is 8/11 to be voted for a second term after his speech to Congress.

“Although Trump was in the lead, the race was the best

Democratic candidate to hire him warms up and there is now a clear one

second favorite for the 2020 US presidential election, with the gamblers

supports Bernie Sanders in 11/2 from 49/1 last year.

“However, there is still some uncertainty about who exactly

will run for the Democrats, with Pete Buttigieg taking the largest share

at the Caucus in Iowa, his chances of becoming the next president are now 16/1 out of 39/1

weeks ago, while last year his chances were as big as 999/1.

“Michael Bloomberg is by far the biggest surprise in the

betting, his chances of being the next leader of the free world

drastically reduced from 999/1 last year to its current odds of 8/1, which means

he the third favorite. “

Quotes for the next president

Donald Trump – 8/11

Bernie Sanders – 11/2

Michael Bloomberg – 8/1

Joe Biden – 13/1

Pete Buttigieg – 16/1

Elizabeth Warren – 45/1

Hillary Clinton – 99/1

Michelle Obama – 299/1

Betfair Exchange – Democratic Nominee

Bernie Sanders – 2/1

Michael Bloomberg – 9/2

Joe Biden – 6/4

Pete Buttigieg – 6/1

Elizabeth Warren – 16/1

Hillary Clinton – 31/1

Michelle Obama – 169/1