Trump wants to compete in the Colorado Springs Rally with Gardner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – President Donald Trump will run alongside Senator Cory Gardner in Colorado Springs later this month.

The rally will take place on the evening of February 20th in the Broadmoor World Arena.

On Thursday evening, Jerrod Dobkin, communications director for Garnder’s re-election campaign, confirmed that the senator would attend the rally.

“Senator Gardner is looking forward to joining President Trump to admire all of the great accomplishments they have done in Colorado, including BLM Space Force headquarters, which provides 50,000 Coloradoans with clean drinking water, low unemployment, and much more. Senator Gardner is confident that both Democrats and Republicans want to celebrate these successes, ”said Dobkin in a written statement.

David Pourshoushtari, a spokesman for the Colorado Democratic Party, made the following statement about the event:

“Cory Gardner is a spineless yes-man who has been selling Colorado to Donald Trump over and over again, whether it’s their numerous attacks on the Coloradans’ healthcare system or millions of dollars from Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs ambushed, it’s no wonder they are both so unpopular here in Colorado. We rejected Trump in 2016 and we will reject him and his enabler Cory Gardner at the ballot box in November. “

For those who want to take part in the rally, one person can register up to two tickets per cell phone number.

