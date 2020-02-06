Advertisement

When President Trump spoke about one of the earliest premature babies that had ever survived and then linked it to Tuesday’s abortion in the state of the Union, abortion activists were horrified. There was little Ellie Schneider, who was born at 21 weeks and 6 days when other unborn babies were brutally butchered in the womb, and our president had the courage to say so.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mrctv.org/embed/547100" width="720" height="405" class="video-filter video-mrctv video-center vf-547100 embed-responsive-item" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

Advertisement

Chairman: Our goal should be to make sure that every baby has the best chance to thrive and grow just like Ellie. For this reason, I ask Congress to provide an additional $ 50 million to fund newborn research for America’s youngest patients. For this reason, I also urge members of Congress to pass a law tonight that will finally ban the later abortion of babies. Regardless of whether we are Republicans, Democrats or Independents, we must all agree that every human life is a sacred gift from God …

Needless to say, there was a lot of crying and grinding from the left. The LA TImes called it “beyond pale indignation”. Refinery 29 said it was “a dangerous comparison” and continued: “The fact that the promotion of medical research for premature babies in this speech was used to demonize abortion poses a serious threat to women’s health care, though it does In reality, the slate writer Christina Cauterucci was concerned: “Trump used an actual toddler to fuel the state’s fear of abortion.”

Cauterucci claimed, “Prohibiting abortion would do nothing to help premature babies survive,” and mocked the idea that “reproductive rights advocates don’t want premature babies to survive,” but actually prevent premature babies from being hospitalized. The uterus is literally helping them in survival, and abortion advocates have repeatedly voted against giving life-saving care to babies in the event of a botched abortion.

I would like to introduce Cauterucci Governor Ralph Northam (D-VA), who in a conversation about late terminations described how “the child would be born … and then a discussion” and abortion doctor Dr. Kermit Gosnell, who snapped the neonates’ necks to kill them. Of course, in a liberal bubble like Slate, she probably hasn’t even heard what these men said and did.

She also claimed: “Using Trump’s story of a certainly scary preterm birth to fuel the fear of abortions, which are often performed in heartbreaking circumstances, he has emphatically neglected a large part of both stories: the life and desires of affected women. “In addition to Trump not excluding the woman, Robin Schneider, Ellie’s mother, introduced her. Obviously, it was Robin’s wish that her premature baby be alive, and she even visibly put her hand in the air (see photo, right) to signal an agreement with Trump that links premature babies to late termination.

“Nobody wants to give birth at 22 weeks,” continued Cauterucci. “When a baby is born so early, it’s more of a tragedy than a miracle. Most of these infants don’t survive. Preterm delivery is an accident. In contrast, abortion is a decision.” That’s why it’s so terrible a decision to have your child active to kill when other parents pray for their child’s survival. It was a strong juxtaposition that President Trump made and Slate’s response was weak.

Cauterucci focused on how “Trump and the professionals who love him often equate fetuses with toddlers to portray abortion as murder.” It wasn’t about Ellie being a toddler – she could have been born a week ago or so may have been an adult – the whole point was that she is one of the earliest survivors and our medical technology and science is making progress every day to shift this line of survival earlier and earlier and push it deeper and deeper into the second trimester.

She said: “It is difficult to argue that promoting decisions is an anti-toddler principle,” but we don’t say that. We say pro-choice is anti-human.