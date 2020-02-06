Trump unleashes anger about accusing enemies

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump has released his anger against those who tried to accuse him, the day after his acquittal by the Senate.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country and your president have undergone a terrible ordeal by some very unfair and corrupt people,” said Mr. Trump at the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

He spoke from a stage where he was accompanied by congress leaders, including Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the accusation against him.

“They’ve done everything possible to destroy us and hurt our nation so much,” said Mr. Trump, holding triumphant copies of two newspapers with “Acquitted” heads up as he entered the stage.

US President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper with a headline with the text “Trump acquitted” (Evan Vucci / AP)

It was a whiplash message unlike the speakers who came before him, including keynote speaker and Harvard professor Arthur Brooks, who described a “crisis of contempt and polarization” in the nation and urged those who gathered to “from to keep your enemies “.

“I don’t know if I agree with you,” said Mr. Trump, and then he went on to demonstrate it.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as a justification for doing what they know is wrong,” he said in a clear reference to Senator Mitt Romney, an old Trump critic who was the only Republican who voted for the removal from Mr. Trump.

“I don’t like people who say,” I pray for you, “if you know it isn’t,” he said in a reference to Mrs. Pelosi.

His remarks, including his usual campaign litany of economic bragging, were a clear sign that the post-accusation Mr. Trump has been encouraged as never before as he anticipates his re-election struggle with a united Republican party behind him.