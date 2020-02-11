Trump tweets 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' MAGA clip without knowing that it is being ridiculed

Advertisement

On Monday evening, Donald Trump tweeted a clip from Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, in which David puts on a MAGA hat to calm an angry biker he has just parked in his car.

The President tweeted: “TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!”

But Donald apparently had no idea that Larry had the hat with him because “it’s a great repellent against people,” the episode’s joke (see below).

Racist grandpa posts this video clip with no apparent awareness that he is making fun of him and his cult followers. He just thinks it’s cool that the biker is a fan.

– Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs), February 11, 2020

The Daily Beast writes: “The little bit with the biker is actually the moment when the joke is turned upside down. The hat not only repels most people in David’s Hollywood circle, but also attracts motorcyclists who would otherwise want to attack it violently. Later in the episode, when he explains the idea to his manager Jeff, Larry jokes: “If you’re a celebrity, you can do anything you want.” Show host boasted of sexual assault on women. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2oLFKYNInQ (/ embed)