Trump turns the national prayer breakfast into an election campaign event and attacks Romney's belief: CLOCK

President Donald Trump spoke Thursday morning at the bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast in Washington about the beliefs of GOP Senator Mitt Romney and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

On Wednesday in the Senate, Romney cited his belief as the reason for the vote to remove Trump from office. Romney, a pious Mormon, was the only Republican in the Senate to vote in favor of the sentence.

“I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify what they know is wrong,” Trump said at breakfast.

Trump then turned to Pelosi, a Catholic who sat on the stage next to him and said she was praying for the President.

“I also don’t like people who say,” I pray for you “when they know this is not the case,” Trump said.

The president, who held up a headline labeled “ACKNOWLEDGED” before his speech, apparently threatened his political opponents.

“So many people have been injured and we cannot allow that to happen, and I will discuss it a little later in the White House,” he said, referring to his planned comments on Thursday’s impeachment order.

Watch Trump’s full speech and see some reactions below.

Trump just entered the National Prayer Breakfast and did not bow to God, but held up papers in which he said acquittal and flaunted his supposed fame and victory. What’s worse, preachers and many other participants applauded him. pic.twitter.com/MWPH63EjXy

– Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) February 6, 2020

His comments came immediately after the @arthurbrooks keynote calling on Americans to “love their enemies” and avoid “contempt” in our national life. Trump said to Brooks, “I don’t know if I agree with you. But I don’t know if Arthur likes what I’m going to say.”

– Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt), February 6, 2020

I am not a theologian, but I cannot help feeling that stating employment figures during a prayer breakfast speech misses the point pic.twitter.com/c4aoHnaWIf

– Aaron Rupar (@atrupar), February 6, 2020

“If they don’t accuse you of anything, it’s not easy to like them,” says @POTUS from opponents. “I’m doing my best,” he says, “but it’s not easy” when he finished, pic.twitter.com/oeUFHdF2Md

– Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 6, 2020

Of course, he turned the national prayer breakfast into a rally. He doesn’t know how to make a normal speech

– Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) February 6, 2020

I’ve studied the National Prayer Breakfast a good deal, and I can’t say how bizarre it is for a president to use the moment traditionally devoted to bipartisanship and unity to get such a small, vengeful tone at the event to accept. pic.twitter.com/bFJN1PmUoi

– Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 6, 2020