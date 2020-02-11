Advertisement

An encouraged Donald Trump celebrated his impeachment against the Senate at a rally in New Hampshire, where he hoped his presence would shake his democratic opponents on the eve of the nation’s first primaries.

While Democratic candidates invaded the President at rallies and events across the battlefield state, Trump sparked thousands of his most passionate supporters at the Monday evening rally, the first since the Senate freed him from abuse of power and congressional obstruction.

“Our good Republicans in the United States Senate voted to reject the outrageous bogus impeachment impeachment and to deliver a complete and absolute acquittal,” Trump thundered into a crowded arena in downtown Manchester. “It wasn’t even close!”

Trump tweeted before the rally that he hoped to “shake up the demes a bit” when they faced a nomination contest. The New Hampshire Primary has always played an oversized role in the primary process, but has become increasingly important after the catastrophic failure of the Iowa Caucuses to produce a clear winner.

Trump was delighted with the debacle and sarcastically asked the crowd if anyone knew who won the democratic gatherings when the supporters called “Sanders!” And “Buttigieg!”

“The Democratic Party wants to run your healthcare, but it can’t even run a caucus in Iowa,” he said.

As the Democratic hopes crossed the state, Trump supporters came from all over the region, braving rain and snow to attend the rally in Manchester, a one-of-a-kind production city with 110,000 residents. The line to enter the arena meandered several blocks around the arena; those at the front had arrived more than 24 hours earlier.

In the arena, concession stands sold cotton candy, popcorn, and dippin dots to people in red Make America Great Again hats and pink Women for Trump t-shirts.

Supporters at the Trump rally in New Hampshire. Photo: Justin Lane / EPA

Trump’s one-hour speech repeated some of his most up-to-date statements, including claims that undocumented immigrants were “murderers, rapists, and some other things”.

But he also made new references. He berated Parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi for her behavior during his speech on the state of the Union last week when she tore up a copy of what he said after he was done.

“I speak and a woman mumbles horribly behind me. Angry. There was a bit of trouble back there,” complained Trump. “We are the ones who should be angry!” The arena broke out in a round of “Lock her up !!” from, a scream that was once directed against Hillary Clinton.

But Trump also attributed the House of Representatives spokesman to his rising election numbers. He had his highest approval rating in a poll last week when the democratic Iowa caucus got into disarray. (“Thanks, Nancy,” he roared.)

Unlike the Democrats, Trump has no real competition on Tuesday in the New Hampshire Republican primary, which celebrated its first major win four years ago. Only Bill Weld, the former Massachusetts governor, remains in the race as an alternative for the rapidly disappearing Never Trump Republican faction.

When Trump noticed that he was showing no opposition in the state’s open area code, he kept coming back to the prospect that his supporters would influence the outcome by voting for the Democrat, whom they believe Trump has the best chance of would have to defeat him.

“Tomorrow, many Republicans will vote for the weakest Democrat candidate,” he said. “My only problem is figuring out who the weakest candidate is. I think they’re all weak.”

Trump likes to try to grab the attention of his democratic opponents at critical moments, as he did at a rally on the eve of the Iowa Caucuses.

The Trump campaign uses the area code on Tuesday as an opportunity to “flex the organizational muscles” and reach Republican and independent voters who want to win in November, spokesman Tim Murtaugh said.

Trump lost the state with less than 3,000 votes, but this time his campaign is firmly targeted. At the rally, Trump again incorrectly claimed that he lost the state in 2016 due to election fraud, but said that this year should be “much different”.

Ray Buckley, chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, called Trump’s visit a “mistake” that will remind voters “why it is so important to vote” in November 2020. He said the party is investing heavily in the battlefield states Trump once disguised as a “drug-infested cave” when calling the Mexican head of state in 2017 – in case the candidate needed his four votes.

While Trump spoke, Joe Biden hosted a campaign event in Saint George’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Pete Buttigieg held a rally in Exeter, and Bernie Sanders accompanied Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and The Strokes to a concert in Durham.

Like Trump, many of his followers at the rally were encouraged by his acquittal on Wednesday in the Senate. Few voiced doubts about the president’s prospect of being re-elected in November, pointing to a strong economy and the specter of “socialism” if a democrat wins.

Donald Trump is greeted by his daughter Ivanka Trump at the rally in Manchester. Photo: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

“You will take our freedom,” said Joanne Guimond, 64, of Bristol, Connecticut. “We will end up like Venezuela.”

Taking part in a Trump rally is an event on the bucket list for Guimond, who was present with her husband Emile (69).

Not only do they find Trump’s approach, it looks like, to be refreshing for politics, they also believe that he has helped to help the US gain a position of strength at home and abroad.

“Trump is the only one who has balls to do something for our country,” he said. “He goes to other countries and fights for us. The Democrats? Forget it. He is the one who saves this country. “

Michelle McBride, 58, an employee of the New Hampshire government, is confident that Trump will win the re-election and is encouraged by the business community under his leadership. The unemployment rate in New Hampshire had already dropped to 2.8% under Barack Obama and to 2.6% under Trump.

McBride is alarmed that young people are attracted to the economic policies of democratic candidates.

“Today’s youth don’t understand what socialism means,” she said. “And they don’t know what’s going on because there is no free speech on campus.”

“The Democratic Party is not the John F. Kennedy party we grew up with,” she said miserably. “I don’t even know what they stand for more than socialism. It’s creepy.”